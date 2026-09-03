Asian Games: Yashvir in for injured Neeraj; Shirse, Abhishek dropped

New Delhi: The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) on Thursday named Yashvir Singh as Neeraj Chopra’s replacement for the upcoming Asian Games (Sept 19-Oct 4) while long-distance runner Abhishek Pal and 110m hurdler Tejas Shirse have been omitted from the squad. India’s track and field squad now stands at 77.

Glasgow: India’s Yashvir Singh during the men's javelin throw final at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday, Aug 1, 2026. Singh wins the bronze medal in this event. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)(PTI08_01_2026_000037A) (PTI)

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Yashvir, a bronze medallist at this year’s Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, expectedly made the cut after defending champion Chopra pulled out due to a torn ligament in his ankle. Yashvir will join Rohit Yadav as India’s medal hope in the men’s javelin. The 2023 edition of Asian Games saw a first-ever Indian 1-2 in javelin with Chopra and Kishore Jena taking the top two spots.

“We have brought in Yashvir who is a CWG medal winner in place of Neeraj Chopra who is currently injured. It was an injury replacement, so there was no problem (in Yashvir coming in),” AFI President Bahadur Singh Sagoo said in Ludhiana.

Hurdler Shirse, who made the initial list, sustained two stress fractures in his left foot during the Glasgow CWG, which brought a premature end to his season.

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{{^usCountry}} “Long-distance runner Abhishek Pal has been dropped because of the issues he is facing. So this is the final team for the Asian Games,” Sagoo added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Long-distance runner Abhishek Pal has been dropped because of the issues he is facing. So this is the final team for the Asian Games,” Sagoo added. {{/usCountry}}

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Abhishek was served notice by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) last month after his sample was found to contain a female fertility drug which officials said was “below threshold level”.

“It’s not a case of (Abhishek) returning dope positive. The presence of the substance was below threshold level. NADA is currently investigating but we did not want to take any risk. So, we have dropped Abhishek from the team,” AFI’s planning commission chief Lalit Bhanot said.

Shirse and Abhishek were included in the 73-member Indian athletics team announced by the Sports Ministry earlier this month. The ministry added six more track and field athletes on Wednesday.

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Meanwhile, the list of coaches and support staff released by the ministry features a first-ever Safeguarding Officer in the contingent following a mandate by the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA). Softball Association of India president Neetal Narang has been given that charge and she will be the athletes’ point of contact for matters related to harassment, abuse or neglect during the event.