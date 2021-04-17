Home / Sports / Others / Asian Wrestling C'ships: Ravi Dahiya bags gold
others

Asian Wrestling C'ships: Ravi Dahiya bags gold

Wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya on Saturday won a gold medal in the ongoing Asian Wrestling Championships in Almaty.
ANI |
UPDATED ON APR 17, 2021 07:17 PM IST
Wrestler Ravi Dahiya.(File)

Wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya on Saturday won a gold medal in the ongoing Asian Wrestling Championships in Almaty.

Dahiya retained his title in the 57kg weight category after he defeated Iran's Alireza Sarlak 9-4 on Saturday.

"Many congratulations to #TOPSAthlete Ravi Dahiya who retains his title in Men's 57 kg at the Asian Wrestling Championships after beating Iran's Alireza Sarlak 9-4," tweeted SAI Media.

On Friday, Vinesh Phogat won her maiden gold at Asian Wrestling Championships after beating her rival Taipei's Meng Hsuan Hsieh in the final.

The Olympic-bound wrestler had previously clinched three silver and four bronze medals and this is Vinesh's third gold in three tournaments since her return in March.

Meanwhile, six athletes which include two wrestlers and four sailors have been included in the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) core group.

This is as per the policy decision taken at the 56th meeting of the Mission Olympic Cell held on April 7, where it was decided that all Olympic-qualified athletes will be supported through TOPS.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Lewis Hamilton sees off the Red Bulls to seize his 99th pole

Asian Wrestling C'ships: Bajrang Punia settles for silver

Max Verstappen quickest in final practice at Imola

Bajrang sets up Asian final against nemesis Otogur, Ravi too advances

Women's 57 kg wrestler Anshu Malik and women's 62 kg wrestler Sonam Malik have been included in the TOPS core group after attaining their Tokyo Olympic quotas at the Asian Wrestling Olympic qualifier.

Both the athletes were previously a part of the TOPS development group. They are among six wrestlers to win quotas for the Tokyo Olympics.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ravi dahiya asian wrestling championships
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP