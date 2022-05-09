Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Others / Asia's biggest arm-wrestling tournament set to take place in Gwalior
others

Asia's biggest arm-wrestling tournament set to take place in Gwalior

After the ranking tournament, the arm-wrestlers will be drafted into teams for the Main League, which is expected to begin by October.
Image used for representational purpose
Published on May 09, 2022 03:48 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

Pro Panja League, India's biggest arm-wrestling tournament, which is in affiliation with the Indian Arm-Wrestling Federation, will take place on July 22 at Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education, in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. It is a two-day event and the preliminary stages of the competition will take place on July 23, and the finals a day after.

After the ranking tournament, the arm-wrestlers will be drafted into teams for the Main League, which is expected to begin by October. Between the ranking tournament and the main league, mega matches between top-ranked arm-wrestlers will also be conducted.

"The Pro Panja Ranking Tournament is our way of giving every player a level playing field to get into the League and ensure the only thing that counts is the talent and strength they show on the Arm-Wrestling table. We will be making the six teams for Pro Panja League after the Ranking Tournament via a draft system where the top 18 players in all the 10 weight categories will get into the League. May the best athlete win," said Pro Panja League co-founder Parvin Dabas.

RELATED STORIES

The 2022 edition of Pro Panja saw massive interest from arm-wrestlers from across the country with around 1121 participants registering for the event. Compared to the previous edition, the number of registrations saw an exponential growth this season - nearly three times of the ranking event.

Of all the participants who have registered, 897 are Men, while 174 are Women, and 37 belong to the specially-abled category. 

Kerala turned out to be the state with the maximum number of participants registering, with a total of 180 arm wrestlers (Women: 33, Men:147) entering their names. Uttar Pradesh (140), and Madhya Pradesh (125) are the two other states which saw the most participation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP