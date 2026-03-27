Athletics coach Ramesh gets temporary relief

Athletics coach Ramesh Nagapuri received a temporary reprieve on Friday as the Anti-Doping Appeal Panel revoked the ‘provisional suspension’ imposed upon him by NADA till the final disposal of his case by the Disciplinary Panel. This means Ramesh can continue his coaching activities while the panel hears his case.

Ramesh, one of India’s best known coaches who has trained the likes of Dutee Chand, was charged with “assisting athletes in evading” dope tests when Doping Control Officers arrived to collect samples at the G.M.C. Balayogi athletics stadium in Hyderabad on December 2, 2024. He served as the junior national athletics coach. NADA provisionally suspended him on June 18, 2025.

Accordingly, proceedings were initiated against Ramesh in accordance with Article 2.5 of NADA rule for “tampering or attempted tampering with any part of Doping Control by an athlete or other person.”

Ramesh appealed to the ADDP to revoke the suspension, but the appeal was dismissed. “Subsequently, we appealed to the Anti-Doping Appeal Panel because the allegations against him are entirely unfounded,” said Ramesh’s lawyer Parth Goswami. “The two athletes independently evaded dope testing -- an act which itself constitutes a serious anti doping rule violation. It is illogical to suggest that a coach who has upheld highest standards would advise such conduct particularly when the athletes were duly notified by NADA officials. We welcome the decision of the appeals panel,” he said.

The Appeal Panel, chaired by Geetanjali Sharma, passed the judgement in favour of Ramesh 2-1. The other two members were former hockey captain Rani Rampal and Dr. Rana Chengappa, who was in the minority.

“Since the matter is pending for final adjudication before the Anti Doping Disciplinary Panel without commenting on the merits of the case and only based on the initial submissions placed by both the parties, the provisional suspension imposed upon the appellant by NADA is revoked till the final disposal of the case,” said the order signed by panel chairman and Rampal.

Rampal, who is a sports member in the panel, observed that “if the players ran away from the dope test, it is ultimately their own responsibility. Athletes are aware of anti doping rules and they knows that refusing or evading a doping test can lead to serious punishment. Even if the coach suggested that they leave or avoid the test, the players should have understood teh consequesnces and complied with teh testing officials.”