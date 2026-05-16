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Avani cards second lowest score of the day to make cut in Germany

Avani cards second lowest score of the day to make cut in Germany

Published on: May 16, 2026 01:44 pm IST
PTI |
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Hamburg , Avani Prashanth emerged as the lone Indian to make the cut at the Amundi German Masters after producing an impressive four-under 69 in the second round to climb to 1-over par overall.

Avani cards second lowest score of the day to make cut in Germany

Avani, playing in only her second season as a professional on the Ladies European Tour, carded the joint second-lowest round to climb to tied-47th and safely make the cut, which fell at 2-over par.

The two other Indians in the field, Pranavi Urs and Vani Kapoor, failed to make the weekend after missing the cut. Pranavi returned a second-round card of 1-over par to finish at 4-over overall in tied-72nd place, while Vani retired after the opening round.

Avani, meanwhile, enjoyed a much-improved second round after starting on the front nine. The turnaround was evident early as she eagled the par-5 fourth hole, having endured a double bogey on the same hole in the opening round.

She carried the momentum into the back nine with birdies on the 11th and 13th holes before dropping her lone shot of the round on the 14th. A late birdie on the 17th capped off an impressive day as Avani signed off with a 4-under 69.

Four players are in a share of the third place with Norway's Dorthea Forbrigd joined by the German trio of Alexandra Försterling, Chiara Noja and Leonie Harm all on six-under-par.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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