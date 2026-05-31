Évian-les-Bains , Indian golfers Avani Prashanth and Diksha Dagar produced Top-10 finishes at the Jabra Ladies Open De France with steady final round performances.

Avani, Diksha secure top 10 finishes in Jabra Ladies

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Avani carded a final round of 2-under 69 to move to tied 5th, which equalled her career best result on the LET, while Diksha ended T-9 to record her third top 10 result of the 2026 season.

Avani totalled 4-under par with rounds of 72-68-69 and Diksha shot 67-72-71 to be 3-under par for the week.

Helen Briem secured her second title with a dominant seven-shot victory over her closest rival, Shannon Tan of Singapore. Briem shot a bogey free final round card of 4-under 67 for a total of was 12-under par for the week with rounds of 69-65-67.

Interestingly Avani, Diksha and the Hero Women's Indian Open winner, Shannon Tan played in the same group and began from the first hole.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Avani had a great start with birdies on the third, sixth, seventh and ninth holes and at that point, Avani was making good ground and posed a serious challenge to Briem, who was only two shots ahead, but had played fewer holes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Avani had a great start with birdies on the third, sixth, seventh and ninth holes and at that point, Avani was making good ground and posed a serious challenge to Briem, who was only two shots ahead, but had played fewer holes. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} However, three bogeys on the back nine saw Avani's challenge unravel, though a birdie on the 18th hole allowed her to move back into T-5 and equal her career best result. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, three bogeys on the back nine saw Avani's challenge unravel, though a birdie on the 18th hole allowed her to move back into T-5 and equal her career best result. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Avani has previously finished T-5 at the Hulencourt Women's Open and the Hero Women's Indian Open during the 2025 season. She has a unique record of having been T-5 in all of her top 10 performances. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Avani has previously finished T-5 at the Hulencourt Women's Open and the Hero Women's Indian Open during the 2025 season. She has a unique record of having been T-5 in all of her top 10 performances. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Diksha began her final day with a birdie on the first followed by two consecutive bogeys and a birdie on the fourth hole. A birdie on the seventh hole would see her at 1-under par at the turn. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Diksha began her final day with a birdie on the first followed by two consecutive bogeys and a birdie on the fourth hole. A birdie on the seventh hole would see her at 1-under par at the turn. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Despite dropping a shot on the 13th hole Diksha picked up two shots on 15th and 16th holes and was inside Top-3. A double bogey on Par-5 18th saw her tumble down the leaderboard. She had to settle for a T-9. This result is Diksha Dagar's third top 10 result of the season.

Briem was also one of only two players in the field to have recorded under par score on all three rounds, with Shannon being the second player to have done so. Briem began her final round on the first hole and made her first birdie of the day on the seventh hole.

On the back nine she picked up three shots in four holes to cement her strong lead over the field as she made birdies on the 11th, 12th and 14th holes.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Shannon Tan, the defending Order of Merit champion, finished in second place this week. Shannon recorded her third top 10 finish in only her seventh start of the season after finishing the week at 5-under par .

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON