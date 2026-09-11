Avinash Sable makes impressive return before Asian Games

New Delhi: Avinash Sable made a commendable return to his pet discipline after a career-threatening ACL injury a year ago. Sable clocked 8min 32.39sec to win the 3000m steeplechase event at the India Athletics Final Series at the JLN Stadium here, proving his form and fitness to defend his Asian Games title.

File image of Avinash Mukund Sable of India in action in the Men's 3000m Steeplechase Round 1 Heat 2 during the Athletics Competition at the Stade de France during the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games. (Getty Images)

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There was nobody to push Sable as he took charge of the race after the second lap and was on his own in the last few laps. It has been a tough one year for Sable, who suffered a freak injury at the Monaco Diamond League in July, 2025. Sable stumbled on the water jump trying to save another runner and got injured. He had to undergo ACL surgery and there were doubts whether he could return to steeplechase again, the gruelling discipline in which he sensationally won Commonwealth Games silver in 2022 and gold at the previous Asian Games.

“It was the toughest phase of my career, tougher than when I took up the sport. It took a lot of strength and support from my coach and people around me to make a comeback,” Sable said, still breathing heavily after his race.

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{{^usCountry}} He remembers the date he got injured (July 10). “It was a time when I was in my best shape and looking to improve on my national record (8:09.91). It was destiny. Many people too told me, ‘steeplechase will be difficult for you, so why don’t you switch to 5000 and 10,000m?’ But how could I have left the event that has given me everything?” Sable said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He remembers the date he got injured (July 10). “It was a time when I was in my best shape and looking to improve on my national record (8:09.91). It was destiny. Many people too told me, ‘steeplechase will be difficult for you, so why don’t you switch to 5000 and 10,000m?’ But how could I have left the event that has given me everything?” Sable said. {{/usCountry}}

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“Every day was a struggle. When you are at the top, and you fall so badly, it breaks you mentally. Gradually, I came to training in January and started doing well in March. I wanted to compete at the CWG, but it was not possible because of a shin injury in March and again I had to go back to rehab.”

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Sable, who returned to the track in August, running a 5000m race at a meet in Belgium, said he was feeling good after Thursday’s race and was confident about his fitness. “I could have pushed more. But it was just to gain confidence. My fitness is good. I think it’s even better than the last Asian Games. I have done good speed work. My coach Kalyan Chaudhary has worked a lot with me, and my training partners in 1500m kept motivating me. This was my first steeplechase in 14 months, and I am ready for the Asian Games. I am hoping to finish on the podium.”

National record

In women’s hammer throw, Tanya Chaudhary shattered the national record with a throw of 68.35m that broke Sarita Singh’s mark of 65.25m set in 2017. “I have been reaching closer to the national record a couple of times and today I am happy to break it,” said Tanya, who is from Bagpath.

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Delhi’s hammer thrower Nirbhay Choudhary recorded a throw of 71.02m which was better than the previous national record of 70.73m set by Neeraj Kumar in 2016.

Ancy Sojan warmed up for the Asian Games with a 6.76m leap to take the top spot in women’s long jump, while Shaili Singh jumped 6.65m. In men’s javelin, Rohit Yadav won with a throw of 81.10m, while Yashvir Singh threw 80.40m. The two javelin throwers will compete at the Asian Games, where two-time Olympic and world medallist Neeraj Chopra will not be in action due to an injury. Animesh Kujur won the 100m showpiece run with a timing of 10.21sec, leaving behind Gurindervir Singh, who finished second in 10.32sec.