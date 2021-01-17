Babita Phogat on motherhood: Looking forward to learn, unlearn and relearn

Wrestler and politician Babita Phogat sounds happy and emotional talking about her newborn. The Commonwealth Games gold medallist and husband, wrestler Vivek Suhag, became proud parents of a baby boy on January 11. A small celebration is on the cards soon within the family to welcome the new member.

“Motherhood is the best feeling in the world… it feels like I’ve been waiting for this blessing for so long. The emotions you feel when you hold your baby for the first time can never be described in words. I feel so much more responsible, ek alag shakti aagayi hai mujh mein. A child helps you learn, unlearn and relearn many things. I’m looking forward to my journey,” she says adding how excited Vivek is and what all he has been doing.

“Vivek toh isi intezar mein the ki kab aayega bachha. He’s in on cloud nine and always around the baby. It seems nothing else exists in the world, not even me,” she jokes before revealing that she secretly wished for daughter and even bought dresses too.

“Waise beta ho ya beti bus woh swast rahe yehi dua thi. Par mujhe laga beti hogi… More than anything else I want my son to become a human being first. Baki usko jo profession chunna hai chuney,” says Babita adding that they have already decided on the name and would be announcing it soon.

Wishes started pouring in since the day they announced the news. Phogat shares that she has not been able to reply to all of then yet individually.

While she will be on a break for a month, slowly she’ll start working on her fitness.

Many would-be mothers are concerned about how to go about things safely during these Covid times. Sharing her experience, Babita adds, “You need to follow protocols and be alert, rest there’s nothing to fear about. I’ve travelled during this time and every time I stepped out, I wore mask, carried sanitiser, maintained distance and followed all the protocols. If you take precautions, everything works out fine,” advises the chairperson of Haryana Women Development Corporation.

Raring to start working again, Phogat is ready to strike a balance between her work and family, “My son should know that he has a working mother and needs to grow up to be a self-independent human being,” she concludes.

