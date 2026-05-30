Barcelona confirmed the signing of Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United on Friday, for a fee that could rise to 80 million euros .

Barcelona sign winger Gordon from Newcastle

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Gordon will sign for "the next five seasons, until June 30, 2031," Barcelona said in a brief statement.

The 25-year-old left winger netted 17 goals for Newcastle this season, 10 of those in the Champions League, and was the club's top scorer.

"As a kid, to play for Barcelona is the biggest dream possible, it's the biggest club on the planet," Gordon told reporters.

"I know it comes with a lot of responsibility, but like I said, I'm ready for this kind of challenge, ready for that responsibility.

"I know everybody, the players in the past who've worn the shirt, it holds a lot of weight, but I'm ready. I'm excited for the challenge."

Gordon, part of England's World Cup squad, bolsters a Barcelona attack losing Polish veteran striker Robert Lewandowski at the end of his contract, and possibly Marcus Rashford after his loan spell from Manchester United.

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{{^usCountry}} La Liga champions Barcelona still hope to strengthen further in the coming weeks, with Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez linked with a switch to Catalonia, while the club have not ruled out a new move to keep Rashford. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} La Liga champions Barcelona still hope to strengthen further in the coming weeks, with Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez linked with a switch to Catalonia, while the club have not ruled out a new move to keep Rashford. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} After three years of reduced expenditure and with their partially rebuilt Camp Nou stadium reopened, Barca have more economic breathing room within La Liga's strict financial fair play rules than previously. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After three years of reduced expenditure and with their partially rebuilt Camp Nou stadium reopened, Barca have more economic breathing room within La Liga's strict financial fair play rules than previously. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Lewandowski's departure and the end of Rashford's loan give Barca margin to spend, while other players including Roony Bardghji, Ansu Fati and Marc-Andre ter Stegen may also leave. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Lewandowski's departure and the end of Rashford's loan give Barca margin to spend, while other players including Roony Bardghji, Ansu Fati and Marc-Andre ter Stegen may also leave. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Gordon's transfer is Newcastle's second largest sale in their history after Liverpool paid £125m for Alexander Isak last summer. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gordon's transfer is Newcastle's second largest sale in their history after Liverpool paid £125m for Alexander Isak last summer. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Premier League side may move for Real Betis winger Ez Abde as a replacement, according to reports. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Premier League side may move for Real Betis winger Ez Abde as a replacement, according to reports. {{/usCountry}}

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Gordon joined Newcastle from Everton for £45m in 2023, with the Merseyside club set to receive 15 percent of the profit from the winger's departure from St James's Park.

rbs/bc

Manchester United

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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