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Barcelona sign winger Gordon from Newcastle

Barcelona sign winger Gordon from Newcastle

Published on: May 30, 2026 02:04 am IST
AFP |
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Barcelona confirmed the signing of Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United on Friday, for a fee that could rise to 80 million euros .

Barcelona sign winger Gordon from Newcastle

Gordon will sign for "the next five seasons, until June 30, 2031," Barcelona said in a brief statement.

The 25-year-old left winger netted 17 goals for Newcastle this season, 10 of those in the Champions League, and was the club's top scorer.

"As a kid, to play for Barcelona is the biggest dream possible, it's the biggest club on the planet," Gordon told reporters.

"I know it comes with a lot of responsibility, but like I said, I'm ready for this kind of challenge, ready for that responsibility.

"I know everybody, the players in the past who've worn the shirt, it holds a lot of weight, but I'm ready. I'm excited for the challenge."

Gordon, part of England's World Cup squad, bolsters a Barcelona attack losing Polish veteran striker Robert Lewandowski at the end of his contract, and possibly Marcus Rashford after his loan spell from Manchester United.

Gordon joined Newcastle from Everton for £45m in 2023, with the Merseyside club set to receive 15 percent of the profit from the winger's departure from St James's Park.

rbs/bc

Manchester United

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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