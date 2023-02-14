Ben Simmons struggling with Brooklyn Nets with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving missing

The Brooklyn Nets' game against the New York Knicks on Monday was a testament to the new challenges the team faces as they try to incorporate Ben Simmons into the lineup. Simmons recorded a disappointing 2 points and played only 13 minutes in the 124-106 loss to the Knicks.

Nets coach Jacque Vaughn acknowledged the difficulties that lie ahead for the team, especially with the absence of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. "It's going to be some work that we have to do," said Vaughn. "Because you just take a look at what the lineups could potentially look like. You put another big next to Ben, then you got to figure out what the spacing is around him. Then if you put another playmaker next to him, then you got to figure out what Ben looks like without the basketball."

The coach further explained that the new circumstances will require him to find a specific role for Simmons, which has proven to be a challenge. "Then if you go small with Ben, then you have to figure out can you rebound enough with him? So, the challenges are ahead of us. We'll look them head-on. We'll figure it out," said Vaughn.

"We have the personnel to figure it out, whether it is me mixing and matching throughout different pieces of the game, and allowing him to have a group and run with a group, that part we'll figure out, but you see the challenges that lie ahead."

With only 25 games remaining, the Nets are still likely to make the playoffs this season, but the absence of Durant and Irving has led many to predict a first-round exit. The challenge for the Nets now is to find a way to incorporate Ben Simmons into the lineup and make the most of his all-around skills. The team will have to figure out a way to maximise his potential and bring their game to the next level.

Loss despite good performance

The Brooklyn Nets' 106-98 road loss to the San Antonio Spurs earlier this January even though Ben Simmons was able to shine and record his first triple-double for the team. With a well-rounded line of 10 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists, Simmons displayed his versatility on the court. He also added four steals and two blocks in just 34 minutes of play.

Simmons' performance was one of the few highlights for the Nets as he shot 4-of-10 from the field and 2-of-2 from the free-throw line. This marked the Australian player's first triple-double since June 2nd, 2021, when he was a member of the Philadelphia 76ers.

Nets tried to part with Simmons

Although the Brooklyn Nets' desired to part ways with Ben Simmons before the trade deadline of 9 February, no other teams expressed interest in acquiring the player.

Multiple sources have reported that Simmons holds limited trade value, given his underwhelming statistical performance and high salary.

Simmons is currently on a five-year contract worth $177.24 million, with an average annual salary of $35.44 million. However, with averages of just 7.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game, many teams are hesitant to take on such a costly role player. Additionally, Simmons' tendency to miss games only adds to the uncertainty of acquiring him.

While Simmons remains a tradable player, the success of a potential trade will depend on finding a team willing to take on the risk and investment.