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Bernadette Szocs powers Dempo Goa Challengers to win against HVR Kolkata ThunderBlades

Dempo Goa Challengers scripted a thrilling 8-7 victory over HVR Kolkata ThunderBlades

Updated on: Jul 14, 2026 06:03 AM IST
PTI |
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Bernadette Szocs held her nerve in a winner-takes-all finale to guide unbeaten Dempo Goa Challengers to a thrilling 8-7 victory over HVR Kolkata ThunderBlades in the Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) Season 7 here on Monday.

Bernadette Szocs in action (Butterfly UTT)
Bernadette Szocs in action (Butterfly UTT)

With the tie locked at 7-7 heading into the final game of the evening, Szocs produced a champion's finish, edging Singapore's Zeng Jian 11-9 to preserve Goa's perfect start to Season 7.

The victory was built on another assured display from teenage sensation Abhinandh PB, who extended his unbeaten start to the campaign with a commanding win over Ankur Bhattacharjee in a meeting between two of Butterfly UTT Season 7's breakout Indian stars.

Two-time champions Goa struck first through Spain's Alvaro Robles, who recovered after dropping the second game to defeat Eduard Ionescu 2-1, finishing with an outstanding 11-0 game.

Kolkata responded immediately as Ayhika Mukherjee overcame giant-killer Syndrela Das 2-1, limiting the teenager to a single game.

Kolkata then edged ahead through Ayhika and Ankur Bhattacharjee, who combined to win the mixed doubles 2-1, handing the ThunderBlades a slender 5-4 advantage in an oscillating tie.

That set up a winner-takes-all women's singles clash between Szocs and Zeng Jian. After Jian claimed the opener, Szocs fought back to force a decider before holding her composure in a tense finish, converting her fourth match point with a blistering topspin winner to seal an 8-7 victory for the defending champions.

Results:

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Dempo Goa Challengers 8-7 HVR Kolkata ThunderBlades; Alvaro Robles bt. Eduard Ionescu 2-1 (11-8, 9-11, 11-0); Syndrela Das lost to Ayhika Mukherjee 1-2 (9-11, 7-11, 11-4); Alvaro Robles/Syndrela Das lost to Ankur Bhattacharjee/Ayhika Mukherjee 1-2 (9-11, 11-7, 7-11); Abhinandh P.B. bt. Ankur Bhattacharjee 2-0 (11-8, 11-8, 6-11); Bernadette Szocs bt. Zeng Jian 2-1(5-11, 11-8, 11-9)

 
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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