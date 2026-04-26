Singapore, Indian golfer Gaganjeet Bhullar dished out a disappointing final round at the International series Singapore as he finished the tournament with 2-over 73 and at Tied-26th on Sunday, after having been in contention for the title earlier in the week at the Sentosa Golf Club. Bhullar and Pukhraj end joint T-26th in Singapore

The four-time IGPL winner, Bhullar, also a 11-time Asian Tour winner, had an early birdie on the second, but in the next seven holes he dropped four shots. On the back nine, he birdied the 10th and the 17th and the 18th, but also double bogeyed the 15th in his 73.

The top Indian on the final day was yet another IGPL star, Pukhraj Singh Gill, who shot his best score of the week with a 4-under 67 with five birdies against one bogey to join Bhullar in T-26th spot.

The only other Indian player to make the cut, Karandeep Kochhar , also from the IGPL, was 70th.

Korea's Jeongwoo Ham kept the lead for the fourth straight day with a card of 3-under 68 and completed a wire-to-wire win. He was chased hard by Australian Cameron John on a tense final day.

Ham closed with a three-under-par 68 to finish on 16-under and beat John by two shots. John shot a 66 while Spain's Josele Ballester ,

Thailand's Jazz Janewattananond and Tomohiro Ishizaka of Japan shared the third spot a distant seven behind the winner.

The result also secured Ham and John places in this summer's Open Championship at Royal Birkdale, as the tournament is part of the Open Qualifying Series.

The weather also played a big part on Sunday when after three days of oppressive heat and humidity, the skies darkened and at 11.47am play was stopped for over three and a half hours due to lightning.

Ham becomes the second Korean to win the event. Younghan Song was the first in 2016 when he beat then world number one Jordan Spieth of the United States by one, also on The Serapong.

It is the Korean's first win on the Asian Tour, where he has only played 24 times since turning professional eight years ago, with 16 of those on home soil.

The Asian Tour moves swiftly on to the GS Caltex Maekyung Open next week for one of Korea's most prestigious events. The tournament, which is celebrating its 45th edition, will be played at Namseoul Country Club, south Seoul.

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