Auckland Blues coach Vern Cotter is confident his side can upset the Wellington Hurricanes on Saturday and book a spot in the Super Rugby final, but the odds are stacked against them.

Blues face uphill task in Hurricanes Super Rugby semi

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The Blues are boosted by the return from injury of veteran All Blacks playmaker Beauden Barrett, while Hoskins Sotutu is recalled at number eight and Finlay Christie slots in at halfback.

Remarkably, it is the first time the two teams have met in playoff action.

"We know what's waiting for us in Wellington and we're excited about the challenge. Finals rugby is about embracing that and earning the right to keep your season alive," said Cotter.

"The Hurricanes have been the competition's most consistent team and they will be tough to beat at home, but we've prepared well and are looking forward to the contest.

"This group has shown resilience all season."

But the task in front of the 2024 champions is significant against a Hurricanes team that topped the regular season table with just three defeats from 14.

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{{^usCountry}} They also have home advantage and have won their last two games against the Blues, by 23 points on each occasion. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} They also have home advantage and have won their last two games against the Blues, by 23 points on each occasion. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Adding to the Blues' woes, they have been in poor form, crashing to defeat in their last four Super Rugby matches and only making the semi-finals as the "lucky loser". {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Adding to the Blues' woes, they have been in poor form, crashing to defeat in their last four Super Rugby matches and only making the semi-finals as the "lucky loser". {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Should they lose again, it will mark the end of Cotter's reign with the New Zealander taking over from incoming Wallabies coach Les Kiss at the Queensland Reds next season. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Should they lose again, it will mark the end of Cotter's reign with the New Zealander taking over from incoming Wallabies coach Les Kiss at the Queensland Reds next season. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Hurricanes named a mostly unchanged matchday squad, with Barrett's brother Jordie leading the midfield and the dynamic Cam Roigard and Ruben Love resuming their halves pairing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Hurricanes named a mostly unchanged matchday squad, with Barrett's brother Jordie leading the midfield and the dynamic Cam Roigard and Ruben Love resuming their halves pairing. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In a milestone, blindside flanker Brad Shields will overtake Dane Coles as the third-most capped Hurricanes player in his 142nd match. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a milestone, blindside flanker Brad Shields will overtake Dane Coles as the third-most capped Hurricanes player in his 142nd match. {{/usCountry}}

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"We're hugely excited to welcome the Blues here on Saturday night," said coach Clark Laidlaw.

"We're expecting a very tough semi-final. At this time of the year, the four best teams are left, so the team has prepared with the intensity that this game deserves."

The winner will meet either defending champions the Canterbury Crusaders or the Waikato Chiefs in the final on June 20.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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