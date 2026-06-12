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Blues face uphill task in Hurricanes Super Rugby semi

Blues face uphill task in Hurricanes Super Rugby semi

Published on: Jun 12, 2026 08:35 am IST
AFP |
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Auckland Blues coach Vern Cotter is confident his side can upset the Wellington Hurricanes on Saturday and book a spot in the Super Rugby final, but the odds are stacked against them.

Blues face uphill task in Hurricanes Super Rugby semi

The Blues are boosted by the return from injury of veteran All Blacks playmaker Beauden Barrett, while Hoskins Sotutu is recalled at number eight and Finlay Christie slots in at halfback.

Remarkably, it is the first time the two teams have met in playoff action.

"We know what's waiting for us in Wellington and we're excited about the challenge. Finals rugby is about embracing that and earning the right to keep your season alive," said Cotter.

"The Hurricanes have been the competition's most consistent team and they will be tough to beat at home, but we've prepared well and are looking forward to the contest.

"This group has shown resilience all season."

But the task in front of the 2024 champions is significant against a Hurricanes team that topped the regular season table with just three defeats from 14.

"We're hugely excited to welcome the Blues here on Saturday night," said coach Clark Laidlaw.

"We're expecting a very tough semi-final. At this time of the year, the four best teams are left, so the team has prepared with the intensity that this game deserves."

The winner will meet either defending champions the Canterbury Crusaders or the Waikato Chiefs in the final on June 20.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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