Boxing Nationals: Organisers leave boxers in cold with no warm-up area

The absence of a warm-up area in severe cold conditions left boxers feeling at odds at the Elite Men’s Boxing National Championships here. The temperature dipped below 5 degrees here in the last two days, and boxers scurried to makeshift tents outside the Choudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University's boxing hall, after their bouts.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“It is very difficult to keep the body warm. There is no indoor space for warming up and cooling down. I was taking more time to warm up but my body was not responding well. There are chances of getting injured under such circumstances,” said a worried Govind Sahani, the 2022 Asian Championships bronze medallist, who won the National title in 48kg.

Also Read | Haryana officials disrupt national boxing after home boxer loses

A national-level coach slammed the poor organisation of the Men’s National Championships. Top teams like Railways, and Services put up makeshift tents that boxers were using as warm-up areas. Meanwhile, other boxers were left to fend for themselves.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The Boxing Federation of India should not have held it here during this time or at least should have asked the organisers -- Haryana State Boxing Association -- to make proper arrangements. It was taking more time for the boxers to warm up and after the bout they were exposed to cold conditions,” said the coach.

“We made them warm up more than half-an-hour before their bouts. Boxers who are from northern India are still used to it but those who are from other parts found it difficult,” he said.

The indoor hall where the event was staged was also not temperature regulated, and the ring was of poor quality.

“A good indoor hall, field of play, the ring etc are basic necessities for a National Championships of this stature and it was missing here. The ring was slippery and boxers had to be very careful to avoid injuries,” said another coach.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON