Boxing world championship for men to be held in Oct-Nov in Belgrade

PUBLISHED ON MAY 11, 2021 07:42 PM IST
Representational image.(REUTERS)

The world championship of boxing for men will be held from October 26 to November 6 in Belgrade, Serbia, the International Boxing Association (AIBA) announced on Tuesday.

The event was to be held in India originally but the country lost the hosting rights after failing to pay the host fee last year. An irate AIBA then awarded the competition to Serbia.

"The tournament will be held from 26 October – 6 November 2021," the AIBA announced.

The organisation of the event will be overseen by the President of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic, who heads the Local Organising Committee (LOC).

"The AIBA men's World Boxing Championships will show our determination to provide a platform for boxers all around the world to achieve their full potential," AIBA President Umar Kremlev said.

"We have full confidence that the tournament will be conducted safely, given our successful implementation of COVID-19 counter measures throughout this year," he added.

The previous edition of the championship was hosted by Ekaterinburg, Russia in 2019.

