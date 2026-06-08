New Delhi, Sardar Singh, a former India captain and current coach of the U-18 Asia Cup gold medal winning national side, attributed team's success to hard work, handling pressure well and implementing "specific" plans made by the team management.

Boys implemented \"specific\" plans; handled pressure well: Sardar after U-18 Asia Cup gold

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Sardar spoke to PTI after returning home from the successful campaign in Japan.

"This team really handled pressure well. In international tournaments high pressure situations come, and it has to be handled well, and they did so. We had told them to implement 110 per cent on our plans not 80 or 90 per cent.

"We focussed on team's strength and good quality game and that paid dividends. We mixed quality with traditional hockey. As a team work, we did very well in a short span of time," he said.

Sardar highlighted the performance of leading goal scorer Ashish Tani Purti and Ketan Kushawaha.

"All the players played well. Difficult to pick but yes, Ashish & Ketan Kushawaha are extraordinary players. If we continue the hard work like this, if we play more matches with good teams. We must provide this age group player, good quality matches & exposure and pass on our knowledge to them," Sardar added.

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{{^usCountry}} Ashish, who scored 13 goals in U-18 Asia Cup, was pleased to contribute to the team's cause. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ashish, who scored 13 goals in U-18 Asia Cup, was pleased to contribute to the team's cause. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "This was my first tournament representing India at any level and I am extremely happy that I could contribute for the team by scoring most no of goals in the tournament and helped the team win the gold medal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "This was my first tournament representing India at any level and I am extremely happy that I could contribute for the team by scoring most no of goals in the tournament and helped the team win the gold medal. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "The team had decided to beat Japan at any cost in the finals after having lost to them in the league match. They had the home advantage but we were resolute and determined to avenge our defeat," said Ashish. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The team had decided to beat Japan at any cost in the finals after having lost to them in the league match. They had the home advantage but we were resolute and determined to avenge our defeat," said Ashish. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} U-18 Asia Cup winning team captain Ketan Kushwaha said it was great to see what they trained for actually paid off. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} U-18 Asia Cup winning team captain Ketan Kushwaha said it was great to see what they trained for actually paid off. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Sardar Sir's knowledge and efforts really helped us a lot. A lot of positives are coming out of the tournament for us. Winning against Pakistan was very important. We were under pressure. But we pulled it off. From here we plan to represent India one day in Olympics & World Championship," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Sardar Sir's knowledge and efforts really helped us a lot. A lot of positives are coming out of the tournament for us. Winning against Pakistan was very important. We were under pressure. But we pulled it off. From here we plan to represent India one day in Olympics & World Championship," he said. {{/usCountry}}

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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