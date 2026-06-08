...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Boys implemented \"specific\" plans; handled pressure well: Sardar after U-18 Asia Cup gold

Boys implemented \"specific\" plans; handled pressure well: Sardar after U-18 Asia Cup gold

Published on: Jun 08, 2026 12:49 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

New Delhi, Sardar Singh, a former India captain and current coach of the U-18 Asia Cup gold medal winning national side, attributed team's success to hard work, handling pressure well and implementing "specific" plans made by the team management.

Boys implemented \"specific\" plans; handled pressure well: Sardar after U-18 Asia Cup gold

Sardar spoke to PTI after returning home from the successful campaign in Japan.

"This team really handled pressure well. In international tournaments high pressure situations come, and it has to be handled well, and they did so. We had told them to implement 110 per cent on our plans not 80 or 90 per cent.

"We focussed on team's strength and good quality game and that paid dividends. We mixed quality with traditional hockey. As a team work, we did very well in a short span of time," he said.

Sardar highlighted the performance of leading goal scorer Ashish Tani Purti and Ketan Kushawaha.

"All the players played well. Difficult to pick but yes, Ashish & Ketan Kushawaha are extraordinary players. If we continue the hard work like this, if we play more matches with good teams. We must provide this age group player, good quality matches & exposure and pass on our knowledge to them," Sardar added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
india captain sardar singh gold medal
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Home / Sports / Other Sports / Boys implemented \"specific\" plans; handled pressure well: Sardar after U-18 Asia Cup gold
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.