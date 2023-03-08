Bronny James' stock rises to 5-star prospect after LeBron's tweet

Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, has been upgraded to a five-star recruit just hours after his father's overzealous tweet claiming his son was better than some players he was watching on NBA League Pass. The senior at Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth, California, had long been regarded as a four-star prospect, but his stock rose dramatically after the upgrade by On3.

Bronny is now ranked as the No. 9 overall prospect nationwide in the class of 2023 by On3, up 18 spots from his previous placement at No. 27. This significant jump puts him in the top 10 of On3's rankings for this year's class, despite other recruitment hubs such as 247Sports, Rivals, and ESPN still rating him as a four-star recruit.

According to Jamie Shaw of On3, Bronny's improvement in his game is the reason for his significant upgrade. Shaw said, "Even with the brightest of spotlights on him, Bronny continues to grow in his game. He entered Sierra Canyon as a freshman and arguably as the most famous high schooler in sports. This fame has followed him, and even continued to grow. But so has Bronny's game."

LeBron James has previously expressed his desire to play alongside his son in the NBA, and his tweet on Monday night further confirmed his confidence in Bronny's ability to hold his own at the highest level. The tweet caught the attention of many, including On3, which made the decision to upgrade Bronny's status to a five-star recruit.

