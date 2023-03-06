Bucks score victory over Wizards with Giannis Antetokounmpo's fourth triple-double of the season

In a thrilling match on Sunday night, the Milwaukee Bucks emerged victorious over the Washington Wizards with a final score of 117-111. The game saw Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks' star player, put up an impressive performance with 23 points, 13 assists, and 10 rebounds, marking his fourth triple-double of the season. Jevon Carter added 20 points, including six 3-pointers, while Jrue Holiday scored 19 points in the team's victory.

Milwaukee started the game off strong and led by 11 points at halftime, but the Wizards slowly chipped away at the lead and eventually took the lead in the late third and early fourth quarters. However, the Bucks rallied back with a series of five consecutive baskets, including two 3-pointers each from Carter and Grayson Allen, to regain the lead. Allen and Joe Ingles then hit two more crucial 3-pointers during another 12-4 run to seal the victory.

Milwaukee's impressive shooting from beyond the arc was also noteworthy, as they made 22 of their 49 attempts, the most allowed by the Wizards this season. With this victory, the Bucks remain the NBA leaders, a half-game ahead of the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference.

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) goes to the basket against Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during the second half of an NBA basketball game. (AP)

On the Wizards side, Bradley Beal scored 33 points, while Kristaps Porzingis added 24 points and 14 rebounds, but their efforts were not enough to secure the win. The Wizards are currently in 10th place in the Eastern Conference, in line for the final play-in tournament spot.

In other news, the Bucks rested Khris Middleton due to a right knee injury and had two baskets upgraded to 3-pointers after video review. The Wizards sat out Kyle Kuzma after he injured his right knee, and their coach Wes Unseld Jr. challenged Porzingis' foul on Antetokounmpo in the third quarter, but it was ultimately upheld.

Additionally, the Bucks signed Goran Dragic as their third point guard, with coach Mike Budenholzer expressing gratitude for Dragic's quality and the depth he brings to the team ahead of the playoffs.

