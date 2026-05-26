Canadian GP: The gloves are off at Mercedes

The rain in Montreal washed away the rubber on Circuit Gilles Villeneuve and along with it, stripped away the polished relationship between the two Mercedes drivers, revealing their true, raw and unyielding ambitions.

Mercedes' George Russell races ahead of his teammate Kimi Antonelli. (AFP)

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Following a frantic and breathless Canadian Grand Prix, one thing is absolutely clear: all gloves are off at Mercedes. The carefully nurtured harmony between George Russell and Kimi Antonelli has finally evaporated.

It was evident not just on Saturday when the two squabbled for the lead in the Sprint which saw a fierce wheel-to-wheel scrap where the traditional hierarchy was publicly defied. Sniffing an opportunity, Antonelli made an audacious lunge as Russell refused to be bullied by his junior, shutting the door in an uncompromising fashion and forcing the Italian onto the grass.

A usually calm Antonelli let his fury be known over the team radio, branding the move “very naughty” as he continued to complain. Team principal Toto Wolff had to personally intervene to calm the nerves as Russell took the Sprint win, with Antonelli following in his wake in third.

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{{^usCountry}} It was deja vu in Sunday’s Grand Prix as the two Silver Arrows operated less like teammates and more like bitter rivals, reminiscent of the battles seen a decade ago between Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg in cars for the same team. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It was deja vu in Sunday’s Grand Prix as the two Silver Arrows operated less like teammates and more like bitter rivals, reminiscent of the battles seen a decade ago between Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg in cars for the same team. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Russell and Antonelli traded the lead regularly, brushing the walls of the 4.3km track and pushing each other off which eventually led the team to interject again, telling them not to risk their cars. This continued until Lap 30 when while leading the spectacular duel, Russell’s Power Unit suffered a failure, ending their engrossing battle. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Russell and Antonelli traded the lead regularly, brushing the walls of the 4.3km track and pushing each other off which eventually led the team to interject again, telling them not to risk their cars. This continued until Lap 30 when while leading the spectacular duel, Russell’s Power Unit suffered a failure, ending their engrossing battle. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In the race for the Formula 1 title, it wasn’t just a DNF but what could turn into a championship turning point. The 19-year-old went on to clinch his fourth victory on the trot, opening up a massive 43-point gap over Russell. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the race for the Formula 1 title, it wasn’t just a DNF but what could turn into a championship turning point. The 19-year-old went on to clinch his fourth victory on the trot, opening up a massive 43-point gap over Russell. {{/usCountry}}

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Yes, the season is long. There are still 17 more races to go but the experienced Briton has a big gap to close now. “Right now, it’s his to lose. He’s so many points ahead, it feels like the gods don’t want me in this fight,” a philosophical Russell said after the race.

Coming into the season, Russell was the senior pro on the team with seven years of experience — someone who had won races and also bested seven-time world champion Hamilton in the same machinery. When the paddock figured out that the two Silver Arrows were clearly the fastest cars for the 2026 season, many had already declared Russell the next world champion.

But Antonelli had other ideas. In only his second season in F1, the talented Italian has already won four of the first five races this year, never finishing outside the top 2. To be fair, he was clearly the better of the two Mercedes drivers in the last three races.

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“Kimi is exactly the driver F1 needs at the moment. There is a new wave of fan generation with youngsters. They’re interested about what is happening in our sport. And Kimi is fresh,” former race winner Jean Alesi told HT from Montreal in a call facilitated by FanCode.

“He gives back the emotion of being a hero. He’s the next super champion, I think. Winning four races in a row (despite) having an experienced teammate like George, who is a superfast driver… to beat him means a lot. Kimi is the new star of tomorrow.”

The season started with a predictable, almost scripted, dynamic with Russell winning the Australian Grand Prix. The 28-year-old was the established team leader, the racer who had survived in the shadow of Hamilton and earned his right to spearhead Mercedes. Antonelli was a teenaged prodigy, someone who had been fast-tracked into one of the most sought-after seats in all motorsport.

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In the media rounds too, Russell played the role of the senior statesman, offering his support to his young teammate. Antonelli, too, played his role of an apprentice well.

But five races into the season, the feel-good Mercedes story is over as Antonelli has not just laid siege on Russell’s empire but has taken over it too, at least for now. The tension had been building, but all hell broke loose in Montreal as the two drivers risked losing the race in an attempt to show each other who the top dog is.

The psychological line has been crossed. The junior is no longer seeking permission. The senior is no longer giving advice. But this was inevitable. With the most coveted prize of motorsport on the line, no driver is going to is going to gift it to the other on a platter.

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But that’s perhaps the best part for the fans, the spectators of the sport, who are waiting for the platter to get spicier as the season goes by.

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