Chess, charity, cheat… Twitter ablaze after GM Viswanathan Anand unfairly beaten

An online chess match for charity between Viswanathan Anand and a super rich Indian entrepreneur was expected to produce the usual result—a quick win for the five-time world champion and plenty of funds.

Sunday’s event though has plunged into controversy after Anand was stunned during the simul chess event, forced to resign against Nikhil Kamath, co-founder of Zerodha, India’s biggest stock brokerage company in terms of volume, and asset management company, True Beacon. After it immediately raised suspicion of cheating, and led to heavy criticism on social media, Kamath tweeted an apology, confessing that he took help from chess analysts and computer.

Kamath’s long tweet, said: “…. It is ridiculous that so many are thinking that I really beat Vishy in a chess game, that is almost like me waking up and winning a 100mt race with Usain Bolt. I had help from the people analyzing the game, computers and the graciousness of Anand sir himself to treat the game as a learning experience. This was for fun and charity. In hindsight, it was quite silly as I didn’t realise all the confusion that can get caused due to this. Apologies.”

The event, called Checkmate Covid, was organised by Chess.com India (chess.com is a global online chess community) with NGO Akshaya Patra Foundation. It featured various Indian celebrities—including cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and actor Aamir Khan—playing Anand in 30-minute simul games on Sunday evening to raise money for families affected by hunger during the pandemic.

What happened in Kamath’s game?

After blundering a pawn on his first move, Kamath pulled off a series of extremely sophisticated moves. In the end game, with seconds left on the clock, Anand resigned; if he hadn’t, the clock would have run down and Kamath would not have won.

Chessbase.in quoted Anand as telling the host after the game, “…at some point I could not detect a single mistake in his moves. They were just all perfect, tactically also perfect, everything worked.” Chess.com showed Kamath had played with an accuracy of 98.9 against Anand, a statistic made even more staggering as his three previous games on the same website show his accuracy as 80.6, 56.5 and 29.8.

Chess.com closed Kamath’s account for “violating our Fair Play Policy”, which covers cheating, getting help from any other person, using engines, software of any kind, bots, plug-ins or tools that analyse positions during play. Danny Rensch, Chief Chess Officer of the Fair Play Team, said in a statement: “No account closure is made without hard, statistical evidence as well as a rigorous manual review.”

Anand, in a tweet in response to Kamath, said: “Yesterday was a celebrity simul for people to raise money. It was a fun experience upholding the ethics of the game. I just played the position on the board and expected the same from everyone.” Kamath apologised a second time in a fresh tweet replying to Anand: “@vishy64theking in my head, it was just a fun game we amateurs were playing against the greatest chess champ from India to raise funds for charity. But still gives no excuse for what I did. It was wrong and I sincerely apologize.”

Kamath was heavily criticised for his methods. Woman GM Tania Sachdev, who was also part of the event, termed it as “cheating”. She tweeted: “Woke up to this. Complete disrespect to chess. Nothing justifies cheating...” GM Pentala Harikrishna tweeted: “How can cheating be fun in a COVID charity event? You disrespected not only chess but also other guests and thousands of fans watching the event.”

Chess organisers put in place tight measures in place to prevent cheating, but online events, forced by the pandemic, provide loopholes for some to indulge in unfair practices.

All India Chess Federation (AICF) secretary, Bharat Chauhan, criticised Kamath. He told ANI, “We don’t expect anybody to get help from computers. At the national and state level we are following the protocols. We are putting cameras where players are playing and there is a fair play committee which includes three GMs and two players.”