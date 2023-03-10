Cleveland Cavaliers aim to sweep Miami Heat in second straight clash

The Cleveland Cavaliers are hoping to extend their winning streak to four games as they face off against the Miami Heat for the second time in three nights. After securing a 104-100 victory against the Heat on Wednesday, the Cavaliers are looking for a two-game sweep at Miami's home court.

Led by Darius Garland's 25-point performance and Donovan Mitchell's 18-point contribution, Cleveland held off a late Miami rally to take the win. The Cavaliers showed grit and resilience in the game, something that coach J B Bickerstaff praised after the match.

To gain a split in the two-game series, Miami will have to take better care of the ball after committing 24 turnovers on Wednesday, which led to 29 Cleveland points. Head coach Erik Spoelstra acknowledged the importance of cutting down turnovers, particularly when facing a disruptive team like the Cavaliers.

Cleveland is playing the second of four straight games on the road and is within striking distance of the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference. Meanwhile, Miami is aiming to hold off the No. 8 Atlanta Hawks and catch the Brooklyn Nets for the sixth seed to avoid the play-in tournament round. The stakes are high, and both teams are eager to come out on top in this matchup.

