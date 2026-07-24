Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 2: Gymnastics, swimming and boxing headline India's schedule

Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 2: Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu and Boxer Lovlina Borgohain lead India's contingent as flag-bearers.(@narendramodi X)

Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 2: The Glasgow Commonwealth Games began on Thursday, with Mirabai Chanu and Lovlina Borgohain leading the Indian contingent in the opening ceremony. Now on Day 2, we will see plenty of action as Tapan Mohanty, Swathish KP, Tapeshwarnath Das and Yogeshwar Singh will feature in the Gymnastics Men’s Team Final & Individual Qualification. We will also see Indian Para Swimmers in action, with Ravi Veera Venkata Bhavani Karthik Budigna at the men's S13 100m Freestyle Heat 1. Meanwhile, Imam Ali will be in action at the Men's S13 100m Freestyle Heat 1. In swimming, the focus will be on Srihari Natra as he participates in the Men's 50m Backstroke heat. Meanwhile, Para Powerlifters Ashok and Parmjeet Kumar will be in action at the Men's Lightweight Final. Meanwhile, Para Powerlifters Jaspreet Kaur and Suman Devi will participate in the Women's Lightweight Final. Pinki and Rupa Rani Tirkey will be in action at the Lawn Bowls Women's Pairs Sectional Play. In the Men's Singles Sectional Play, Putul Sonowal will face Cecil Alexander. We will also have Para Powerlifter Kasthuri Rajamani in action at the Women's Heavyweight Final. In boxing, Jadumani Singh will take on Aaron Cullen in the Round of 32. ...Read More