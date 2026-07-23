Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 1: Lovlina Borgohain secures India's first assured medal in Glasgow

Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 1(PTI)

Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 1: India's Commonwealth Games 2026 campaign is all set to get underway in Glasgow with Lawn Bowls taking centre stage before the glittering opening ceremony at the Hydro Stadium. Commonwealth champions Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki, who won a historic gold in 2022 as part of women's fours, begin their campaign, while Putul Sonowal faces a stern test against world champion Ryan Bester in the men's singles. Later in the day, all eyes shift to Glasgow's Hydro, where Olympic medallists Mirabai Chanu and Lovlina Borgohain will lead the Indian contingent as flag bearer and baton bearer, respectively. It marks the start of India's quest to extend its remarkable top-five streak at the Commonwealth Games despite a significantly trimmed programme. ...Read More