Covid ke dauran, kheton mein practice karke medal laya : Harvinder Singh

India rose to its feet to applaud Harvinder Singh when he clinched India’s first-ever archery medal at the Paralympics. Singh had trained on farm lands to procure a bronze medal for his nation. “Main Covid ke dauraan, kheto mein target set up karke subah shaam archery practice karta tha. Mere ghar ke paas waale kheto main. Phasal kat chuki thi toh khet ko level karke target lagaya aur mehenat ki,”

Archery is a game of concentration and wits and to maintain his calm, Singh took to reading,“Mentally healthy rehne ke liye aur anxiety ko control karne ke liye main novel padhta tha training ke saath saath. Tokyo aane ke pehle bhi maine ek punjabi novel - haani start kari thi. Sikhism ki history aur doosri literature padhta raha taki mentally healthy rahoon aur distract na hoon.”

Singh’s life was rampant with ups and downs, however he always managed to rise above the challenges. “Zindagi hume har gali mod pe hurdles deti hai. Uska mukabala karna hi ek khiladi ki life hai. Mere life mein sabse bada struggle tha jab main Phd kar raha tha aur Phd ke liye jab mujhe synopsis deni thi aur tab para asian games ka bhi time aa gaya tha. Usi dauraan meri mother ka demise ho gaya tha, toh woh bhi bahut mushkil raha tha mere liye. Phir bhi maine haar nahi maani aur para asian games mein gold medal jeet ke laya.”

Singh has a spiritual side to him too, “Gurbani sunta hun aur meditate karta hun aur isse Mera concentration badhiya hota hai. Subah event ke pehle bhi gurbani Sun ke utha,” says the Bronze medalist.

Singh’s family was delighted with his win and was celebrating it with fireworks! “Medal jeetne ke chaar ghante baad family se baat hui. Jab ghar pe baat hui toh saare rishtedaar aa rakhe the. Badiya mohol chal raha tha aur atishbaazi chal rahi thi,”

Singh also loves to listen to punjabi music for getting motivated in life and singer Sidhu Moose Wala is his favourite. Crediting his victory to his teacher Singh concludes, “whatever I am today is all because of my coaches.”

Author tweets @FizzyBuddha

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter