New Delhi, Four-time Olympian Deepika Kumari and World Championship silver medallist Atanu Das will lead the home recurve squad when the second edition of the Archery Premier League begins on October 8 in Hyderabad, featuring international stars such as world number one Marcus D'Almeida and Dutch compound legend Mike Schloesser.

Deepika, Atanu, Dhiraj among stars for second edition of APL

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India's 36 best archers, reigning Asian champion Dhiraj Bommadevara, will compete alongside 12 international stars from 10 different countries in Hyderabad.

India's compound section is equally stacked, anchored by multi-time World Cup and Asian Games champion Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Abhishek Verma, joined by former World Champion Ojas Pravin Deotale.

The domestic stars will go head-to-head against an international lineup featuring Tokyo 2020 Olympic champion Mete Gazoz of Türkiye, Paris 2024 bronze medalist Casey Kaufhold of the United States, Barzil's D'Almeida, World No. 2 Ella Gibson of Great Britain.

"Following an incredible response to our inaugural season, we are ready to deliver an even bigger Season 2. Having the world's top international archers join our league transforms the L into a truly global spectacle, while continuing to give our Indian archers an invaluable competitive platform to test themselves directly against the best in the world," said Anil Kamineni, Director, L.

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{{^usCountry}} Selected on the basis of World Archery and national rankings, the 36-member Indian roster features a mix of established names and emerging talent, with 21 archers returning from the inaugural season and 15 making their L debut. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Selected on the basis of World Archery and national rankings, the 36-member Indian roster features a mix of established names and emerging talent, with 21 archers returning from the inaugural season and 15 making their L debut. {{/usCountry}}

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Among the debutants are World Championships silver medallist Rajat Chauhan and World Cup stage gold medallist Ridhi, along with World University Games gold medallist Kushal Dalal and junior national champion Kirti Sharma.

The six-franchise league will also feature mixed-gender teams competing across the recurve and compound categories.

A key feature of the league remains its 15-second shot clock, which is five seconds faster than the standard Olympic timing. The format is designed to test decision-making, speed and composure while adding an additional layer of pressure to the team competition.

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Season 2 will be staged over 11 days at People's Plaza.

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