Dubai, Seasoned India all-rounder Deepti Sharma has brushed aside concerns surrounding the team's sub-par fielding in an otherwise fine Asia Cup campaign so far, saying dropped catches are a part of the game and the side remains focused on strong all-round showing as it gears up for the final.

Deepti brushes aside India's fielding woes, says team ready for Asia Cup final

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India have won all their matches in the tournament so far but their long-standing weakness of poor fielding, particularly catching, persists.

In the semifinal, the 'Women in Blue' put down as many as four chances against Bangladesh.

In the very first over of the chase, Pratika Rawal dropped an overhead catch before putting down another one later. Smriti Mandhana misjudged a boundary catch, while Richa Ghosh and Nandani Sharma collided while going for one near square leg.

"As a team in fielding, we have been doing good . We are doing practice sessions taking, you know, a number of catches as well as fielding also," Deepti said after India's 40-run win over Bangladesh here on Thursday.

"I think that it will be a day here or a day there, it happens. But we are always up for the finals as a team in all three departments," she added.

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{{^usCountry}} India will face either arch-rivals Pakistan or defending champions Sri Lanka in the final and Deepti said the team would draft its plans after watching the second semifinal between the two teams later tonight. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} India will face either arch-rivals Pakistan or defending champions Sri Lanka in the final and Deepti said the team would draft its plans after watching the second semifinal between the two teams later tonight. {{/usCountry}}

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"After this game, we'll sit together tomorrow and that will help us to do more strategy towards the finals," she said.

Asked who she would want to see in the final, Deepti said: "Actually, it depends on their result."

"Our team doesn't take any team lightly. Doesn't matter, like maybe Sri Lanka, Pakistan, whoever comes in the final. We always think as a team how we can do better in each and every game. As a collective team performance, how can we do better."

Deepti once again put up a stellar all-round display, scoring a six-ball 13 before returning with figures of 3/26 against Bangladesh.

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"Whenever I get an opportunity in batting, I always trust that I can contribute in batting also. So I'm glad few balls I got to hit today.

"It always gives me confidence. Either bowling first or batting first doesn't matter to me, but I always contribute as an all-rounder for the team."

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