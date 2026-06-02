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Delhi athletes test preparations for Inter-State championships

The three-day event is a selection meet for the Inter-State meet in Bhubaneswar — a qualifying competition for the Asian Games

Published on: Jun 02, 2026 10:34 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
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New Delhi: The three-day Delhi State Open Athletics Championship is an opportunity for athletes to test their preparation for the National Inter-State Championships where the team for the Asian Games will be selected.

Action in men’s 1500m in Delhi Open State meet at JLN Stadium on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

With the Athletics Federation of India making it mandatory for athletes to take part in state meets and at least three competitions this year to be eligible for the Inter-State competition in Bhubaneswar (June 24-28) several athletes have entered the three-day event. The Delhi team for the Inter-State will be picked from here.

The men’s 1500m saw a close contest among Rahul, Shailabh and Prakash Kumar. Rahul just about had enough in his tank to beat Shailabh on the finish line with a timing of 3:47.46. Shailabh (3:47.54) and Prakash (3:47.70) won the silver and bronze medals, respectively.

Rahul is a national camper and has been training in Bengaluru with elite middle and long-distance runners including Avinash Sable. In recent years, he was part of the group training in the United States under coach Scott Simons. His target is to qualify for the Asian Games at the Inter-State meet. His best time came at a meet in the US in 2024 (3:39.43).

In men’s 400m, Tushar Kanti Manna clocked 47.70. Tushar grabbed the spotlight in 2024 when he dipped below 46-seconds twice that season and won the Under-23 Nationals.

The women’s 1500m race was won by Ruhi Bohra who clocked 4:41.98. Ruhi will have to compete in India Open series meets to be eligible to qualify for the Inter-State competition.

“I am returning from an injury and this was my first event. I will be looking to participate in upcoming India Athletics Series meets to be eligible to participate in Inter-state,” says Ruhi whose personal best is 4:29.50.

 
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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