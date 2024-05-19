Delhi Chhatrasal, centre for wrestling champs, on the mat

The wrestling academy at Delhi’s Chhatrasal Stadium has produced four of India’s six Olympic medallists in the sport. The centre’s coaches can also lay claim to delivering five of the last six medals India have won in the Olympics. Representational image of wrestling arena

Along with those bright lights focused on the sweat, celebration and discipline of Indian wrestlers at Chhatrasal are the lengthening shadows of violence in the last few years.

The latest incident took place earlier this month, something coaches and trainees at the centre speak of only in hushed tones. A coach, who is also an international referee, was assaulted, allegedly by a wrestler in the hostel at night. It was so vicious that he needed 40 stitches for the injuries caused by blows to his head and face.

The coach was so shaken that he has refused to file a police complaint, claiming that he fell off the stairs in the stadium premises. Those at the centre don’t seem to think that was the case. For a few days after the incident, the centre wore a desolate look. The hostel rooms were locked and around 200 trainees were asked to vacate the premises. Only a few, including Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Ravi Dahiya and Paris Olympics quota winner Aman Sehrawat, were allowed to stay and train.

Although some trainees have been allowed to come back, restrictions are still in place. “We’ve been asked not to allow anyone from outside unless he gets permission from officials,” a security officer said. Even trainees in other sports at the centre are let in only if they show their access cards. All others are asked to leave.

The Chhatrasal centre was the pride of Indian wrestling, but its reputation has been dented in recent years. Three years ago, the stadium came received unwanted attention after the murder of wrestler Sagar Dhankar. Double Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar and his associates were arrested and charged with the crime. Sushil is in jail, and is facing trial in a Delhi court. The latest attack on the coach has revived memories of Dhankar’s murder.

“He was attacked at night in the hostel. Fear has gripped the training centre after the incident,” say wrestlers and coaches contacted at the centre.

An official at Chhatrasal confirmed the incident. “We only came to know in the morning that the coach was badly beaten up by the wrestler. We saw him in the morning when he was being taken home," said the official, who did not wish to be identified.

Coaches aware of how the centre is run claim it’s not that the facility has overnight gained notoriety. There are several issues that need to be addressed, indiscipline and disobedience being the most common problem. Quarrels between coaches and trainees are not uncommon either.

The Chhatrasal Stadium is a Delhi government sports centre. The multisport facility has an athletics track and facilities for other disciplines, including basketball, archery and football. But it is wrestling that has brought it fame. However, an unsettled administration, frequent change of top officials in the Delhi Education department that manages it, and a lack of experienced coaches have all contributed to the akhada losing its lustre.

Yogeshwar Dutt, the 2012 London Olympics bronze medallist, who grew to become a champion at Chhatrasal, says: “The most important thing the centre lacks is discipline. In our time trainees wouldn’t even dare to step into someone else’s room without the permission of coaches. They were so strict and that’s why results came. But now it seems trainees can get away doing whatever they want. Or else how do you explain a coach being beaten up by a trainee?”

Yogeshwar, Sushil Kumar, Bajrang Punia and Ravi Dahiya are the famous wrestlers who were groomed at the centre. Started in 1988, it used to be run by respected coaches, including Ramphal Mann, Virender Kumar and late Yashvir Singh. The administration was headed by 1982 Asian Games gold medallist Satpal SIngh. As deputy director of education in the Delhi government, he commanded respect and had clout. He passed on the mantle to son-in-law Sushil, the 2008 and 2012 Olympics medallist.

"Mahaul 2014 se badal gaya (the atmosphere change after 2014),” says Ramphal, who left the centre in 2014. “I left because of all this. I had two years of extension after retirement but spent that period at another government run centre. Later, some officials called me two or three times when things started going bad but I didn't go,” he says.

Insiders list a lot of other issues, although they are reluctant to be named. Those issue include old trainees not giving up their rooms even after getting jobs, senior wrestlers taking up coaching without any coaching background and influencing the juniors. There are groups with vested interests, those this paper spoke to say.

“Only five coaches are deputed for around 200 trainees. There are different power centres and politics at play. There is no real authority to streamline things and decide on important matters,” says a senior wrestler, also unwilling to be named.

A coach said wrestlers appointed in Railways and other departments still occupy hostel rooms. “They use their influence over the juniors. They extend their stay without permission. Five wrestlers stay in one room and there is group rivalry and power politics at play,” says the coach.

Another person who stays in the centre says despite it being run by the state government, there is no proper process for admission. “Any coach or senior wrestler can recommend anyone. There were no restrictions on who came and stayed in the hostel,” says the person, who too refused to be identified. “There are some old trainees who try to exert influence from outside."

There are five coaches at the centre. Most are on contract and some are fighting a court case against the Delhi government for not regularising them. A senior wrestler is made the administrator. Currently it is 2021 Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Ravi Dahiya, who is designated Assistant Director of Education (Sports). “You cannot leave administration to a wrestler. He is busy with his training. It is not his job. It is the duty of the government administrators to take full responsibility,” says Dutt.

Wake up call

The attack on the coach though seems to have shaken up the administrators. A day after the attack, Delhi government issued a directive on “discipline and accountability” in all its centres.

“It is hereby ordered that all Sports Coaches and game in-charges must maintain a meticulous record of attendance for students, players and participants utilising sports venues for training purposes,” said the order passed by Manish Jain, Deputy Director of Education (Sports).

The trainee wrestlers were asked to vacate Chhatrasal soon after that. Trainees are being recalled, but only U-14, U-17, and U19 competitors, besides current internationals, as per the Delhi government criteria. It is also looking to hire more coaches for smoothly running the centre.

A senior Delhi government official says the hostel is makeshift and not under its authority. “A proper hostel is being built, but right now the facility is makeshift. Officially, it is not run by the Delhi administration. Wrestlers themselves take care of stay and prepare their own food. This arrangement has been there since it started.”

Despite the condition on the ground, Chhatrasal still produces some of the top wrestlers of the country. The latest is Aman Sehrawat, who won the Paris Olympics quota spot in 57kg.

If the functioning of the centre ramped up, the wrestlers can get back focusing on the mat.