Delhi Half Marathon announces minor route changes

The organisers of the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon announced route changes just four days before the October 18 event. Under the revised arrangements, the Open 10K will now start at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium at 7:35 AM.

There were minor changes by the organisers of the Delhi Half Marathon. (X Images)

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Earlier, the 10km race was scheduled to start at Sansad Marg and finish at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. However, the revised route has not yet been disclosed. Notably, the 21.0975km Half Marathon course will also undergo minor refinements.

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The organisers confirmed the development through an official announcement. “As part of the final preparations, minor refinements are being made to the Half Marathon route, while the Open 10K will now start from Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium at 07:35 AM, with its route revised accordingly, instead of starting from Sansad Marg,” the announcement read.

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Central Delhi under heightened security

{{^usCountry}} Central Delhi has recently witnessed significant security restrictions surrounding the October 10 protests organised by the Cockroach Janta Party. Delhi Police and central security forces barricaded roads around Jantar Mantar. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Central Delhi has recently witnessed significant security restrictions surrounding the October 10 protests organised by the Cockroach Janta Party. Delhi Police and central security forces barricaded roads around Jantar Mantar. {{/usCountry}}

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The nearly 500-metre stretch connecting Connaught Place and Jantar Mantar was occupied by police and paramilitary personnel on October 9, ahead of the protests. However, the organisers have not confirmed any connection between these restrictions and the route changes.

The exact adjustments to the Half Marathon course and the revised Open 10K route are still awaited. The Half Marathon was previously scheduled to start and finish at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

The organisers' statement also confirmed that updated instructions would be communicated to participants through official event channels. Confirmed runners have also been asked to collect complimentary Delhi Metro QR-code travel bands at the Expo for return travel on October 18.

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The three-day Expo ahead of the race is scheduled to take place at Hall 1C of the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre in Dwarka from October 15 to 17. Participants will be required to collect their bibs during the Expo, which will remain open from 10:30 AM to 7 PM on Thursday, 10 AM to 7 PM on Friday, and 10 AM to 5 PM on Saturday.

The upcoming event will be the 21st edition of the Delhi Half Marathon, organised by Procam International. The previous edition, held in 2025, witnessed 39,513 participants, including 9,709 women.