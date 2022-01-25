Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Others / Devendra Jhajharia honoured with Padma Bhushan, Neeraj Chopra gets Padma Shri
others

Devendra Jhajharia honoured with Padma Bhushan, Neeraj Chopra gets Padma Shri

The other Padma Shri awardees include 20-year-old para shooter Avani Lekhara, para badminton player Pramod Bhagat and para javelin thrower Sumit Antil.
Neeraj Chopra (L), Sumit Antil (C), and Devendra Jhajharia(Instagram/Devendra Jhajharia)
Published on Jan 25, 2022 09:45 PM IST
PTI |

Star para athlete Devendra Jhajharia was on Tuesday named for the prestigious Padma Bhushan, the third highest civilian honour in the country while Olympic gold winning javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra was among the eight sportspersons named for Padma Shri award.

Forty-year old Jhajharia has two gold medals in the javelin competition of Paralympic Games, 2004 Athens and more recently in Rio 2016.

He won a silver in the F46 event at the Tokyo Paralympics last year.

Chopra, the 24-year-old javelin thrower, made history in the Tokyo Olympics by becoming the first Indian to win a gold in a track and field event in Games' history.

He also became only the second Indian to win an individual Olympic gold after shooter Abhinav Bindra.

The other Padma Shri awardees include 20-year-old para shooter Avani Lekhara, para badminton player Pramod Bhagat and para javelin thrower Sumit Antil.

Also getting the honour was 93-year-old Kalaripayattu (indigenous martial art form) legend Sankaranarayana Menon Chundayil, former international martial arts champion Faisal Ali Dar, 67-year-old former Indian football team captain Brahmanand Sankhwalkar and 29-year-old women's hockey player Vandana Kataria.

RELATED STORIES

The Padma Awards are conferred by the President of India at a ceremonial function in Rashtrapati Bhawan around March-April every year. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
padma shri padma bhushan
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Covid Cases India
Election 2022 Live Updates
Covid-19 review meet
Republic Day
National Voters' Day today
National Tourism Day 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP