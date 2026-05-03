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Diksha Dagar in contention in Mauritius as Hitaashee, Tvesa also make cut

Diksha Dagar in contention in Mauritius as Hitaashee, Tvesa also make cut

Published on: May 03, 2026 02:43 pm IST
PTI |
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Port Louis , Indian golfer Diksha Dagar played a solid bogey-free 3-under 69 to move into title contention at the MCB Ladies Classic - Mauritius on the Ladies European Tour here.

Diksha Dagar in contention in Mauritius as Hitaashee, Tvesa also make cut

The two-time winner on the LET, Diksha shot 68 in the first round and moved to 7-under for two rounds. She is Tied-fourth and just two behind the co-leaders, Denmark's Smilla Tarning Soenderby, Germany's Celina Sattelkau and South Africa's Casandra Alexander. They were all at a total of nine-under-par.

Three of the four Indians in the field this week made the cut. Joining Diksha for the final round were Hitaashee Bakshi and Tvesa Malik . Hitaashee was T-19 and Tvesa was T-26. Vani Kapoor missed the cut.

Diksha, who was T-37 in Women's South African Open last week, is looking to peak in time for her Hero Women's Indian Open. She birdied the sixth, 10th and the 12th and dropped no bogeys.

It's a stacked leaderboard in Mauritius with seven players sitting two shots further back with one round remaining.

Australia's Kirsten Rudgeley, French duo Charlotte Liautier and Agathe Laisné, South Africa's Cara Gorlei, Spain's Ana Pelaez Triviño, India's Diksha Dagar and Sweden's Kajsa Arwefjäll are all on seven-under at the 36-hole mark.

The cut fell at 1 with 75 players making it through to the final day of action at the MCB Ladies Classic – Mauritius. It's a tight leaderboard with 18 players within four shots of the lead.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
diksha dagar ladies european tour
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