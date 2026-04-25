Cape Town, Indian golfer Diksha Dagar gave away two vital shots towards the end and dropped to Tied-16th at the end of the second round at the Investec SA Women's Open here.

DIksha Dagar slips to Tied-16th in Cape Town, three Indians make cut

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She shot 1-under 72 and was now 6-under for 36 holes.

Diksha dropped five places after being T-11 on the first day when she shot 68.

Diksha opened with a bogey on the 10th, but birdies on 11th, 16th and the 18th provided good recovery. However, on her second nine, she bogeyed the third, but not before getting back the shot on the fifth.

Back-to-back bogeys on the eighth and the ninth meant she dropped from Top-10 to outside that to Tied-16th.

Pranavi Urs was placed T-43rd while Avani Prashanth just made the weekend with a late birdie on the seventh, her 16th hole to squeeze inside the cutline.

Avani birdied the 11th and the 14th and bogeyed the 18th, but on her second nine, she parred all except for a birdie on the seventh which saw her survive the cut.

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{{^usCountry}} The three other Indians in the fray, Vani Kapoor, Tvesa Malik and Hitaashee Bakshi missed the cut. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The three other Indians in the fray, Vani Kapoor, Tvesa Malik and Hitaashee Bakshi missed the cut. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Pia Babnik is the player to catch heading into the weekend after the Slovenian fired a 67 on Friday to move to 14-under par, three shots clear of England's Cara Gainer. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pia Babnik is the player to catch heading into the weekend after the Slovenian fired a 67 on Friday to move to 14-under par, three shots clear of England's Cara Gainer. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Teeing up in the morning wave at Royal Cape Golf Club, Babnik, a two-time Olympian, recovered well after three-putting for bogey at the first carding nine birdies thereafter to surge into the lead. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Teeing up in the morning wave at Royal Cape Golf Club, Babnik, a two-time Olympian, recovered well after three-putting for bogey at the first carding nine birdies thereafter to surge into the lead. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The scorecard included three birdies in a row on the front-nine at the 6th, 7th and 8th before Babnik repeated her hot flurry, birdying the 15th, 16th and 17th. Babnik is chasing a third win on the Ladies European Tour this week. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The scorecard included three birdies in a row on the front-nine at the 6th, 7th and 8th before Babnik repeated her hot flurry, birdying the 15th, 16th and 17th. Babnik is chasing a third win on the Ladies European Tour this week. {{/usCountry}}

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In solo second sits Gainer, winner of the 2025 Lalla Meryem Cup, who carded a 68 on Friday to move to 11-under par.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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