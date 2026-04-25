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DIksha Dagar slips to Tied-16th in Cape Town, three Indians make cut

DIksha Dagar slips to Tied-16th in Cape Town, three Indians make cut

Published on: Apr 25, 2026 06:42 pm IST
PTI |
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Cape Town, Indian golfer Diksha Dagar gave away two vital shots towards the end and dropped to Tied-16th at the end of the second round at the Investec SA Women's Open here.

DIksha Dagar slips to Tied-16th in Cape Town, three Indians make cut

She shot 1-under 72 and was now 6-under for 36 holes.

Diksha dropped five places after being T-11 on the first day when she shot 68.

Diksha opened with a bogey on the 10th, but birdies on 11th, 16th and the 18th provided good recovery. However, on her second nine, she bogeyed the third, but not before getting back the shot on the fifth.

Back-to-back bogeys on the eighth and the ninth meant she dropped from Top-10 to outside that to Tied-16th.

Pranavi Urs was placed T-43rd while Avani Prashanth just made the weekend with a late birdie on the seventh, her 16th hole to squeeze inside the cutline.

Avani birdied the 11th and the 14th and bogeyed the 18th, but on her second nine, she parred all except for a birdie on the seventh which saw her survive the cut.

In solo second sits Gainer, winner of the 2025 Lalla Meryem Cup, who carded a 68 on Friday to move to 11-under par.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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