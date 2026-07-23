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Donald and Lowry set for DP World India Championship return

Donald and Lowry set for DP World India Championship return

Published on: Jul 23, 2026, 14:51:21 IST
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New Delhi, European Ryder Cup Captain Luke Donald and Major winner Shane Lowry are set to return to Delhi for the second edition of the DP World India Championship in October.

Donald and Lowry set for DP World India Championship return
Donald and Lowry set for DP World India Championship return

The duo will once again be part of a stellar field - including a host of fellow European Ryder Cup heroes as well as newly crowned Open Champion Ryan Fox - in the USD 4,000,000 event at the Delhi Golf Club from October 15-18.

Donald captained Europe to home and away Ryder Cup victories in Rome in 2023 and New York last year – becoming only the second European Captain to win home and away after Tony Jacklin in 1985 and 1987 - and returns to the role as he seeks to make more history at Adare Manor in Ireland in 2027.

The former World Number One made his professional debut in India last year and returns to the event among a field that includes some of the stars that contributed to those famous European wins – defending champion Tommy Fleetwood, back-to-back Masters champion Rory McIlroy, Major champion Justin Rose and DP World Tour and PGA TOUR winner Viktor Hovland.

Lowry finished tied third in the inaugural event and is looking forward to building on that performance at the Delhi Golf Club.

"It was enjoyable to be part of the first edition of the event, and I look forward to more of the same this October," said Lowry.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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