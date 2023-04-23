Draymond Green boasts about not changing his gameplay after ‘suspension’

Draymond Green was recently suspended in game 2 between Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings. Green was penalised for stomping on the chest of Kings' Domantas Sabonis. NBA executive vice president and head of basketball operations Joe Dumars said that Green's history of being a repeat offender, made a strong case for his suspension.

Draymond Green (Getty Images via AFP)

Meanwhile, in Green's absence in game 3, Warriors defeated Kings by 114-97 on Thursday. But Kings maintain the overall lead by 2-1 in playoffs round one. Green was disappointed about missing out on being a part of Warriors' victory. On “The Draymond Green Show,” he said “I never knew you could be suspended for a flagrant-2 that happened seven years ago,” in a reference to league’s mention of his reputation while citing his suspension. Notably, Green was suspended in 2016 for the Warriors vs Cavaliers game 5 of the NBA finals.

On Saturday, after gearing up for the upcoming matches, Green said that he wasn't going to change himself as long as he was winning by his methods.

"They created a Draymond rule before, that s*** don't work. I'm still sitting here," said Green.

"Draymond won't be moved by the Draymond rule. I'll continue to play the game how I play the game, operate how I operate, be exactly who I am because that leads to winning. If I was losing, they wouldn't be creating Draymond rules. As long as they create Draymond rules, that means we're winning and that's great ... but it doesn't change Draymond," he added.

Interestingly, his actions against Sabonis were preceded by the Kings' star grabbing Green's ankle during a fast break. Highlighting the same, Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers said "If we're going to start punishing the retaliators, and not the instigators, then we've got a problem in this league. I think the league is setting up a very dangerous precedent right now."

