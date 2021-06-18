Drew McIntyre narrates how Vince McMahon started trusting him to become top man in WWE

Drew McIntyre has been on a tear since early 2020. After coming back from an injury in late 2019, McIntyre has continuously been at the top of the card fighting in the main events continuously. He even beat Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36 to win the WWE Championship. Beating Lesnar is one of the pinnacles in WWE and McIntyre achieved that in 2020.

Since then, he held the WWE championship for several months as the company held their shows inside the WWE Performance Center due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Drew was trusted by Vince McMahon to lead the company out of a tough period in 2020 when there were no fans inside to cheer him on.

He has been continuously fighting for the top championship since 2020. It has even come to a point where there is criticism regarding his continuous placement at the top of the card.

He has had a chequered past with the company. After an initial run in the late 2000s where he was labelled as the 'Chosen One' by Mr. Vince McMahon himself, McIntyre was eventually released from WWE in 2014 after failing to impress. He slugged it out in the independent circuit and made a name for himself. He returned to NXT in 2017, became the champion before being injured. He immediately got drafted to the main roster after he recovered from his injuries. Despite his visible talents inside the ring, it took McIntyre three years to become a main-eventer.

So what propelled such a run? So what made Vince McMahon and the WWE management put their trust in Drew McIntyre to lead the company during the pandemic phase?

The Scottish Psychopath explained an instance where he felt that he showed WWE that they could put their trust in Drew McIntyre.

"I know. Personally, I could feel that when I made a connection with the fans at the beginning of 2020 or late 2019. I was with Team Flair against Team Hogan. We had a big match, Flair introduced me as the final member of his team. I was out with a major injury until then. I remember Flair told me to go out and relax and have fun. I started posing and stuff. I was always a serious character with Dolph and Shane. ‘I am going to eat your carcass type'," McIntyre responded to a question posed by Hindustan Times' Yash Bhati.

"I remember after a particular SmackDown, I was to have a Dark match. So they had to build the cage and people were leaving the cage. So the management asked me that if I can go out, do a little interview or promo to try and keep everyone entertained till they build the cage. So I went started beating myself, making jokes, and having fun. So I saw people turning and coming back. So they saw that, and I feel they were like we have to put this guy on TV. I was like this is just me Drew. I like to joke around and I don’t like to eat carcasses. Then I got the chance to be myself more and more. I did interviews before short matches, I interacted with people, no one was talking to the crowd and I saw the connection growing and growing. I saw how silly was the stuff I said, I still do it. But people were like Drew likes telling bad jokes but he kicks butt in the ring," Drew continued to say.

"And I think that’s what it came down to. People finally saw that Drew is just like us. He is big and goofy but he gets the job done and he takes the WWE championship seriously. I could feel that reaction and hear that reaction up to WrestleMania. The fans and management saw my work ethic inside the ring and outside. When I became champion, I got the chance to step up for the fans and the company. We were doing things that were never done before. We were inside the warehouse with no fans and I was the one leading the charge. I am always grateful for the journey I have been on. Up or down," McIntyre concluded.

