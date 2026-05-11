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Esports World Cup chess national qualifiers to be held in Mumbai

Delivered in collaboration with Jio (for use of its digital platforms) and Chess.com, ‘India Rising’ will feature international nationwide open qualifiers for Chess, culminating in a grand finals held on LAN at the fan festival

Published on: May 11, 2026 10:36 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
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Bengaluru: The Esports Foundation (EF) and JioBLAST on Monday announced a strategic partnership to launch ‘India Rising: Road to EWC’, a national competition pathway and a festival hosted in India ahead of the Esports World Cup 2026 (EWC), the world’s largest esports and gaming event.

All titled Indian players will be invited to the closed qualifier section of ‘India Rising’. (HT)

The future vision of the partnership beyond 2026 will be formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly develop the ecosystem, beginning with ‘India Rising: Road to EWC’ as a long-term flagship property connected to EWC in India.

Delivered in collaboration with Jio (for use of its digital platforms) and Chess.com, ‘India Rising’ will feature international nationwide open qualifiers for Chess, culminating in a grand finals held on LAN at the fan festival, with the winner advancing to the EWC 2026 chess main event, held in Riyadh from August 11-15, 2026.

All titled Indian players will be invited to the closed qualifier section of ‘India Rising’, with more than 10,000 grassroots players across the country expected to sign up for open registration.

Chess returns to EWC this summer with a $1.5 million prize pool following its debut last year, where Magnus Carlsen (Team Liquid) won the inaugural title. The competition expands to a 21-player field, with a play-in stage and qualification routes including the ‘India Rising’ pathway alongside Champions Chess Tour and Chess.Com.

 
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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