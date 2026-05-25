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Fed Cup: Javelin throwers disappoint, fail to make CWG cut

India's athletes faced disappointment at the Federation Cup, missing Commonwealth Games cuts in javelin and sprint events, despite some successes in triple jump and shot put.

Updated on: May 25, 2026 10:54 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
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New Delhi: After three days of record-breaking performances, India’s track and field athletes got a rude reality check on the concluding day of Federation Cup in Ranchi with a number of them missing the Commonwealth Games cut.

Samardeep Singh Gill. (PTI)

The biggest disappointment came in men’s javelin, considered India’s only worthwhile event internationally. In the absence of double Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra, this was an opportunity for Indian throwers to showcase their depth, but only three managed to breach the 80m mark.

Maharashtra’s Shivam Lohakare, 21, won the event with a best of 81.71m but fell short of the CWG entry standard of 82.61m. Lohakare, who won the Indian Open Throws Competition this March, produced four throws over 80m, with his winning throw coming on his last attempt. Yashvir Singh was next with 80.80m followed by the experienced Rohit Yadav who threw 80.40m.

Sachin Yadav, who was fourth at the Tokyo World Championships last year, finished fifth at 79.07m. At the 2022 edition of CWG in Birmingham, India had Manu DP and Rohit Yadav in the final -- they ended fifth and sixth respectively while Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem won the competition with a 90.18m throw.

Hurdlers Yashas P of Karnataka and Santhosh Kumar T of NCOE Trivandrum breached the CWG qualifying mark (50.27s) in the men’s 400m hurdles. Yashas won with a time of 49.00s and Santhosh clocked 49.06s.

 
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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