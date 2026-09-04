Fisichella backs Antonelli for Monza fightback despite grid penalty

Former Formula 1 race winner Giancarlo Fisichella believes current championship leader Kimi Antonelli can launch a sensational charge through the field at Sunday’s Italian Grand Prix despite the engine penalty which has condemned the teenager to the back of the grid.

Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli. (AFP)

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Speaking from Monza, former Ferrari driver Fisichella, 53, highlighted that starting from the rear is far from a terminal blow at the ‘Temple of Speed’, where low drag and heavy braking zones invite overtaking.

“Starting from last position here in Monza is not a big problem because there are a lot of places where you can overtake,” Fisichella said in a call facilitated by FanCode, which broadcasts F1 in India. “Mercedes and Kimi will probably be very quick here. I’m sure he can score points easily. If he’s lucky, maybe with a safety car or a different pit stop strategy, he can also fight for the podium.”

For the home crowds, the weekend creates a unique dual loyalty. While the tifosi remain fiercely loyal to Ferrari, where Lewis Hamilton has settled in strongly, having a local sensation leading the standings has created an electrifying atmosphere.

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{{^usCountry}} “Here in Italy, we have Ferrari which is so important. But we also have an Italian driver leading the championship. So, we need to push for Ferrari, but also for Kimi,” laughed Fisichella, who took part in 231 GPs from 1996 to 2009. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Here in Italy, we have Ferrari which is so important. But we also have an Italian driver leading the championship. So, we need to push for Ferrari, but also for Kimi,” laughed Fisichella, who took part in 231 GPs from 1996 to 2009. {{/usCountry}}

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Three-time race winner Fisichella praised Antonelli’s rapid evolution following a steep learning curve in his rookie campaign.

“Last year he did make a few mistakes, a bit up and down. But this year, he’s got a much better feeling with the car and he’s doing an amazing season, without mistakes. He looks like he’s got a lot of experience. He will be one of the main protagonists for many years,” added the Italian.

The title race, however, continues to intensify. Fisichella pointed out that McLaren’s recent performance leap with Lando Norris, who has won the last two races, has been impressive but it is still a long way to go for the reigning champion to put up a challenge against Antonelli.

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“Lando is quick. He’s in a very fast moment of his career. He’s a world champion and he won the last two races. He knows very well he’s far away in terms of points. But you just need to think of winning race by race, to score a lot of points race by race. Whether he can catch Kimi or not, it’s too early to say,” concluded Fisichella.