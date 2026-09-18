Nagoya, The traditional flag hoisting ceremony at the Asian Games, involving India among others, was first delayed, then disrupted before finally taking place on Friday following the resolution of an unspecified "trouble" by the organisers, who are facing heavy criticism for the logistical chaos here.

Flag hoisting at Asiad: Countries, including India, complete ceremony after delay and disruption

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

India's shef-de-mission Sahdev Yadav, four deputy chef-de-missions A Sharath Kamal, Lijo David Thottan, Alaknanda Ashok and Anjali Bhagwat were present for the ceremony at Garden Pier which is located close to the container-style lodging for the athletes.

"We are sorry for the delay. There is some trouble with a team. We will try to restore in another 15 minutes," read a statement from the local organisers.

Deep Dive What caused the delays in the flag hoisting ceremony at the Asian Games? The delays in the flag hoisting ceremony at the Asian Games were caused by a lack of communication between the Olympic Council of Asia Executive Board and the Organising Committee, which resulted in logistical chaos. What is the significance of the flag hoisting ceremony at the Asian Games? The flag hoisting ceremony serves as the official welcome event for the participating countries' contingents, marking the start of the Games held the day before the official opening. How did the organizers respond to the criticism regarding the disruptions during the ceremony? The organizers acknowledged the disruption and apologized for the delays, citing communication issues without providing specific details about the problems encountered.

The disruption eventually lasted over one hour and the organisers said it was actually a case of lack of communication without getting into the details.

"The communication between the Olympic Council of Asia Executive Board and Organising Committee was not well, that's why this happened," stated another statement that came after the ceremony.

The ceremony, involving five teams Yemen, North Korea, Palestine, India and Timor-Leste initially started after a 20-minute delay but was abruptly halted with the organisers offering nothing specific in explanation.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Sharath and Bhagwat had begun making their way to the dais but had to head back to the waiting area after the local organisers announced another delay. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sharath and Bhagwat had begun making their way to the dais but had to head back to the waiting area after the local organisers announced another delay. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

India's Sports Minister Mansukha Mandaviya and Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha also came in briefly as the IOA office for the Games is located nearby. They too left eventually.

"I have not seen such a scene before," Sahdev Yadav told PTI.

After a delay of over one hour, the ceremony finally began with India represented by former shooter Bhagwat and former sprinter Thottan.

Flag hoisting ceremonies are the official welcome events for the travelling contingents at multi-sport events and are held a day before the official Games opening.

Friday's disruption adds to the organisational chaos in the mega-event where athletes have complained about delayed and cramped lodging facilities.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The organisers have made accommodation arrangements at container-style huts, a docked cruise ship and hotels instead of building a traditional Games village to cut costs.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.