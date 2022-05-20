For Zareen, this is the start of preparations for Paris

Nikhat Zareen was anxiously pacing around the boxing hall at IG stadium. The selection trials for the 2019 World Championships were being held but Zareen wasn’t sure if she would get a chance. She fidgeted with her phone, chatted with the officials but got no clear answers.

Finally, she was told the trial in her weight category (flyweight 52kg) was cancelled and the legendary MC Mary Kom given a direct entry for the worlds. Mary Kom had beaten Zareen in a fascinating encounter at the India Open semi-finals in Guwahati in May and won gold at the President’s Cup. It was enough for the six-time world champion to silence her critics and stake claim.

But Zareen too was coming off a fine run that year, one that included a bronze at the Asian Championships and gold at the Strandja Memorial. She had pinned her hopes on the trial. Being a flyweight fighter meant that Zareen and her idol Mary Kom’s paths would often cross, especially before the Olympics when the much decorated boxer would move up from her favourite light flyweight (48kg) to represent India.

Mary Kom returned with a bronze from the 2019 worlds but ahead of the Tokyo Olympics qualifiers, the outspoken Zareen made her feelings clear about the unfairness of it all. To quell the storm, a trial fight was eventually scheduled. Under intense scrutiny, Zareen lost to Mary Kom in a hall packed with coaches, media, and her supporters who had come from Telangana. After the victory, Mary Kom–the furious fighter that she is on and off the ring–was angry at being asked to prove herself at home every time.

It took some time for Zareen to live down that disappointment. In the new Olympic cycle, she has been an unstoppable force, winning a national title, Strandja Memorial gold medal, and the biggest of all a world champion in an Olympic weight category (52kg).

“I have faced many hurdles in my journey, be it injuries or other challenges and those things have made me mentally stronger. I know I have to fight and cannot give up,” said Zareen.

After winning the final against Thailand’s Jutamas Jitpong in Istanbul on Thursday, Nikhat looked overwhelmed collapsing in sobs. “There was nobody in my bad times, except my parents. Ammi namaz pad ke aati thi mere match se pehle, unki dua qubool hui (My mother’s prayers have been answered). My father was so supportive, I could win this because of my parents. I wanted to hug my mom and dad after the bout, so I got emotional,” she said.

“I was nervous, excited before my final. I said a prayer on the final day. I wanted to give my best and make history for my country. I visualised how it would be to win a gold medal, that I am wining unanimously, my hands going up. It was a mixture of emotions. This country (Turkey) is lucky for me. I won junior and youth gold here, Bosphorus Tournament in 2019 and now world championships gold.”

The victory made her look back on the journey. “I started with sprints but there was no proper track and athletics coach. I saw other sports and then I took up boxing, I was told that it is not a sport for girls. People think girls are weak and that challenged me. I am stubborn from childhood.”

Giving up has never been an option for her. When she was out of action due to the shoulder injury in 2017, things looked gloomy. But Zareen made a determined comeback next year. “For almost a year, I did not play any competition. I made a comeback in 2018 with a bronze medal in the national championships but it was not my best. I did not give up. In 2019, I was determined and whatever opportunity I got, I wanted to prove myself. I wanted to win everywhere and I have never looked back since,” she said.

The 25-year-old won a string of medals in 2019 in the lead up to the world championships. She could not go to the Tokyo Olympics qualifiers but like always, Zareen has bounced back.

“I made progress in last two years. During Covid, I was training at home. I have a small gym. I knew where I was lacking and I kept working to make myself strong physically and mentally.”

CWG trials next week

The Commonwealth Games’ trials will be in New Delhi from May 31 and Zareen said she would be competing in 50kg. “The last few months have been hectic and my body was able to take the load because of the work I have put in. Immediately after Strandja in March, we had trials for world championships and Asian Games where I had to compete in different weights. So it (weight change) is not an issue for me.”

For Zareen, the Commonwealth Games is the next target. “But this is the start of Paris Olympics preparation for me. I will keep my dream of winning an Olympic gold in Paris for my country,” she said.