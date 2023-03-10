Former SuperSonics All-Star Shawn Kemp released from jail in shooting incident

Seattle SuperSonics legend Shawn Kemp was released from jail on Thursday after being arrested in connection with a shooting incident at a shopping mall parking lot, according to Pierce County Jail records. The 53-year-old former NBA star was booked into the jail in Tacoma, Washington on Wednesday on a felony charge.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A spokesperson for the Pierce County Prosecutor's Office stated that no charges were immediately filed against Kemp and that he was released pending further investigation. Kemp's attorney, Scott Boatman, released a statement on Thursday stating that the former six-time All-Star expects to be cleared of all charges.

Boatman explained that on Tuesday evening, Kemp's vehicle was broken into, and several items, including an iPhone, were stolen. Two days later, Kemp tracked his iPhone to an occupied vehicle in a shopping mall parking lot in Tacoma. When Kemp approached the vehicle to retrieve his stolen property, individuals inside the car shot at him. In self-defense, Kemp returned fire, and his actions were reasonable and legally justified, according to Boatman.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The police arrived at the scene, and Kemp met with law enforcement officials. Fortunately, no one was injured during the incident.

Kemp played for the Seattle SuperSonics for eight seasons, where he became one of the league's most iconic players, known for his ability to throw down thunderous dunks. The forward was a six-time All-Star between 1992-1998 and made three All-NBA second teams.

Also read | Former NBA star Shawn Kemp's attorneys slam shooting claims, insist self-defence

He averaged 14.6 points over his career and 8.4 rebounds, finishing among the NBA's top 10 rebounders on three occasions. Kemp also spent time with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Portland Trail Blazers, and Orlando Magic during his 14-year NBA career.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON