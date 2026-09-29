Formula E: Mahindra Racing retains Mortara, de Vries for Gen4 era

The only Indian team in Formula E, Mahindra Racing on Tuesday announced that Edoardo Mortara and Nyck de Vries will continue to drive for the Banbury-based outfit in the 2026-27 World Championship season.

Mahindra Racing retained Mortara (R) and de Vries for Gen4 era. (HT)

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Season 13 marks the beginning of a new era with the all-electric series entering its fourth generation with the arrival of Gen4 — the fastest Formula E car to date.

Having joined Mahindra in 2023, Mortara and de Vries have played a pivotal role in the team’s progression and together have secured two victories and a further 10 podium finishes alongside six pole positions.

Their efforts in the 2025-26 season helped deliver Mahindra Racing its strongest campaign in Formula E to date, equalling their best-ever finish of third in the teams’ championship, scoring 252 points — their highest points tally achieved in a single season.

For Mortara, the 2026-27 campaign will mark his 10th season in Formula E. When Gen4 makes its debut, the Swiss-Italian will have competed across all four generations of the championship.

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{{^usCountry}} “Entering my 10th Formula E season, we know the year ahead will be a real challenge, especially on the technical side, with so much that is new,” said Mortara. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Entering my 10th Formula E season, we know the year ahead will be a real challenge, especially on the technical side, with so much that is new,” said Mortara. {{/usCountry}}

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With six victories and 18 podium finishes, Mortara finished runner-up in Season 7, challenged for the title through Season 8 and remained mathematically in contention entering the Season 12 finale.

De Vries, meanwhile, will enter his seventh season in Formula E. The Dutchman won the drivers’ championship in only his second season and has 15 podium finishes and six career victories, two of which came during last season, contributing to Mahindra Racing’s record-breaking success.

“Gen4 will bring an even greater challenge and Season 13 will demand a steep learning curve from the whole team,” said Mahindra Racing CEO and team principal Frederic Bertrand. “We have a strong foundation, but there is still a great deal to discover about the new car. Our priority will be to learn quickly, work through the details and improve step by step.”

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The 2026-27 FIA Formula E World Championship will get underway this December in Jeddah with pre-season testing taking place from November 16-20 at Jarama, Spain.