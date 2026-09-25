From junior prodigies to Asian Games gold medallists: Meet Suruchi Singh and Kamaljeet, India’s golden duo in Japan

Shooting ended India’s wait for a second gold medal as Suruchi Singh and Kamaljeet produced an incredible performance in the 10m air pistol mixed-team event at the Asian Games. The Indian pair stayed in control throughout the final and finished on top with a score of 484.6 to secure gold for India. The top four pairs qualified for the medal round, but Suruchi and Kamaljeet quickly established themselves as the pair to beat. South Korea’s Suhyeon Hong and Gaeun Choo finished second with 478.0, ending 6.6 points behind the Indian duo. The gap underlined how well Suruchi and Kamaljeet performed when it mattered most, giving India its second gold medal of the Games.
Who is Suruchi Singh?
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Suruchi has been making a name for herself on the international shooting circuit with a string of impressive performances in ISSF World Cups in 2025 and 2026. Born on April 28, 2006, in Jhajjar, Haryana, Suruchi took up shooting at the age of 13 after initially trying her hand at wrestling.
Coming from a family with a wrestling background, including her father Havildar Inder Singh, she was encouraged to pursue the sport. But it did not take long for Suruchi to find her calling in shooting, and she soon began making her mark at the junior level.
Deep Dive
What records did Suruchi Singh and Kamaljeet set during the Asian Games?
Suruchi Singh and Kamaljeet set an Asian record with their combined score of 484.6 in the 10m air pistol mixed-team event, securing India’s second gold medal of the Asian Games.
How did Suruchi Singh's background influence her shooting career?
Suruchi Singh comes from a wrestling family, which initially influenced her to take up wrestling before she discovered her passion for shooting at the age of 13.
What challenges did Kamaljeet face while pursuing a career in shooting?
Kamaljeet faced financial difficulties early in his shooting career, needing to fund his own coaching and competition expenses after an injury ended his track and field career.
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Her breakthrough came in 2025 when she won three successive individual ISSF World Cup gold medals in Buenos Aires, Lima and Munich. She also won gold in the mixed team event at the Lima World Cup. Suruchi capped a memorable 2025 season by winning gold at the ISSF World Cup Final in Doha, where she set a Junior World Record of 245.1 in the 10m Air Pistol final.
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This year, she also followed the 2025 performances with a solid show and won the gold at the ISSF World Cup in Munich, making her one of India’s leading international 10m Air Pistol shooters. She also won silver in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event at the 2026 Asian Championships.
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This year, she also followed the 2025 performances with a solid show and won the gold at the ISSF World Cup in Munich, making her one of India’s leading international 10m Air Pistol shooters. She also won silver in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event at the 2026 Asian Championships.
Kamaljeet also comes from Haryana, from Sulkha in Rewari. He started shooting in 2019 after an injury brought an end to his track and field career. The early years were not easy. Coming from a middle class family, he faced financial problems while trying to build a career in shooting.
He had to take care of his own expenses for coaching, course fees and competitions, and there were moments when he thought about giving up the sport. His parents, though, continued to stand by him and made sure he had what he needed to keep going. Over the next two to three years, Kamaljeet kept pushing through the difficulties and gradually established himself as a competitive shooter.
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He first made a mark on the junior international circuit with gold in the 50m Pistol Junior Men event at the 2023 ISSF Junior World Championships in Changwon, South Korea. He then moved up to the senior circuit, competing in both the 10m Air Pistol and 50m Pistol events.
Aditya Maheshwari is a Chief Content Producer and sports journalist with over seven years of experience covering the sports beat across formats and platforms. A cricket-first reporter by profession, he also follows football closely and considers it an integral part of his sporting journey. His work is shaped by a strong on-ground understanding of the game and an ability to translate match-day moments into clear, engaging stories that connect with readers across digital audiences. Over the years, he has developed a balanced approach that combines factual accuracy with narrative clarity, ensuring that both breaking developments and deeper insights are presented with context. Aditya has reported from the field at several major tournaments, including the ICC Cricket World Cup, the Indian Premier League, and the Indian Super League. First-hand coverage of these events has strengthened his ability to read the pulse of high-pressure contests, whether through live reporting, post-match analysis, or long-form storytelling. Working closely around teams, venues, and evolving storylines has helped him develop a strong sense of timing and editorial judgment. While cricket remains his primary focus, Aditya regularly reports on football and keeps a close watch on other sports such as tennis, hockey, and badminton. His wide-ranging interest allows him to approach stories with broader perspective, understanding how different sporting ecosystems function and evolve. Comfortable in fast-paced digital newsrooms, Aditya is well-versed in modern sports coverage, from live blogs and real-time updates to in-depth analysis and audience-focused storytelling. He believes in keeping sports writing simple, accurate, and grounded, with emphasis on clarity over complexity. At the core of his work lies a commitment to credible reporting and telling stories that go beyond the numbers on the scoreboard, highlighting the people, preparation, and pressure behind every performance.
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Home/Sports/Others/From junior prodigies to Asian Games gold medallists: Meet Suruchi Singh and Kamaljeet, India’s golden duo in Japan
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