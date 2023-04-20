From underdogs to draft day dreams, meet the unranked college football players ready to shine in the 2023 draft

The 2023 NFL draft is set to take place soon, and scouts are combing through college games to find the best prospects. One of the most interesting aspects of the draft is always the "diamond in the rough" stories – those athletes who weren't highly touted coming out of high school but who worked hard and earned their way onto an NFL team.

NFL Draft 2023

Bryce Young is one such player; before leading Alabama to the College Football Playoff and winning the Heisman Trophy, he was just a five-star college football recruit ranked No. 5 overall in the 2020 ESPN 300. But other players, like Sauce Gardner and Devon Witherspoon, were unranked or received only three stars in high school. These players, along with four others, have worked their way up the ranks and now have a chance to be drafted in the first round.

Tyler Wilson

Tyler Wilson, DE/DT

One player to keep an eye on is Wilson, who signed with Texas A&M before transferring to Texas Tech. As a senior, he posted 14 tackles for loss and seven sacks in only 10 games, making him one of the country's top defensive linemen. Though he was an "intriguing prospect" in high school, scouts had concerns about his lack of power. But Wilson has since grown two inches and added 51 pounds of muscle, making him a versatile player who can switch between interior and edge.

Devon Witherspoon

Another unheralded recruit, Witherspoon, didn't start playing football until his junior year of high school. His first love was basketball, and he excelled in track, but once he tried football, he was an immediate standout. However, it wasn't until he earned a qualifying SAT score late in the process that he earned his only Power 5 offer from Illinois. Witherspoon developed into an All-American corner who excels in an array of coverages and is a physical ball hawk on run support. His journey to the top of the cornerback class is an inspirational one.

Lukas Van Ness

Van Ness was a hockey player in high school, and his game in the defensive trenches wasn't flashy – it was built more on power than edge speed. He didn't even start at Iowa, but he was a disruptive force who saw action in 27 games and was plenty productive with 19 tackles for loss. His draft stock soared from his versatility and his agility, and he now stands at 6-5, 272 pounds.

Dalton Kincaid

Kincaid was a high school basketball star who only came out to play football as a senior, and he lacked film with in-line blocking plays. Though he was productive, he didn't receive much recruiting attention. However, his talent was recognized by Brent Browner, head coach at top high school power Bishop Gorman, who said Kincaid "was able to create mismatches with his length and athleticism." Kincaid walked on at the FCS level with San Diego and transferred to Utah, where he broke out and totaled 1,400 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns over two seasons.

Zay Flowers

Finally, Flowers was listed at just 5-10, 160 pounds in high school. But he caught the eye of college coaches with his speed and quickness, and he earned a scholarship to play at Southern Miss. Though he didn't get much playing time early on, Flowers eventually became the team's top receiver and ended up with 1,600 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns over two seasons. He's now projected to be a mid-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

