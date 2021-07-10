Gautam Gambhir allays archer Deepika’s concerns over Yamuna sports complex

It was a tweet that left Tokyo Olympics-bound world No. 1 archer Deepika Kumari tense. Former India cricketer and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir on Wednesday posted a video of the Yamuna Sports Complex, essentially an archery facility, with a caption “…. East Delhi ready for Pro Cricket!”

The sports arena hosted archery in the 2010 Commonwealth Games and has remained a practice ground for several top Indian archers. It has also hosted national archery championships and other international events.

Deepika, who was India’s best archer at the 2010 CWG with gold medals in the individual and team events, was upset.

“I became Deepika in this ground in 2010 Commonwealth Games. Please do not make this Archery Ground to a Cricket Ground. This is one of the best Archery Grounds in Asia. International Archery tournaments can be happen here,” Deepika, who last month won three gold medals at the World Cup Stage 3 in Paris, tweeted.

Gambhir though clarified the facility will continue to be used for archery. “To set the record straight Yamuna Sports Ground has not been converted but only upgraded. Archery & other sports will continue like before. Being a sportsman myself, will never let anything hamper the growth of any sportsman!” Gambhir wrote.

Virendra Sachdeva, Archery Association of India member, clarified: “There is nothing new that other sport disciplines will be played (at the complex). It’s just that the cricket facilities have been upgraded. We will continue to host archery events here. When there are no archery events, we will use it for other sports,” Sachdeva, also a Delhi Archery Association member, said.

“We have a deal with the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA). Archers won’t get affected. Currently, we are not having any archery camp. But nothing changes for the sport here.”

Deepika welcomed the clarification, replying to Gambhir: “This is very reassuring to know. This field means a lot to me. Thank you so much for understanding our emotions.”

Compound archer and Asian Games medallist Abhishek Verma, who is from Delhi, added: “Thanks @GautamGambhir Sir as you assured that Archery stadium will not be affected, we are happy for your concern and hope that Archery would grow with your blessings.”

Lokesh Pal, archery coach at Yamuna Sports Complex, said: “We have no problem with the fact that the complex is being beautified and cricket facilities like floodlight, sight screen are being upgraded. Our only request is that its predominant archery feel should not go away. Now that Gambhir has said archery won’t be affected, we feel assured. Let’s hope for the best.

“Around 25 % of the area is used for archery practice by Delhi kids. The rest is for archery competition. We’ve seen the number of archers go up to 100 in practice sessions before the pandemic. Now fewer kids turn up. We’ve not hosted any national camp since the pandemic started last year.

“There are so many cricket grounds in Delhi. We are hopeful that this complex will remain predominantly an archery ground.”