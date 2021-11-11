Geeta Phogat eyes a strong comeback at national wrestling

Even at 32, wrestling is the lifeline for “Dangal girl” Geeta Phogat, who finds it hard to keep away from the sport. After a low-key phase for many a year, especially after giving birth to her son Arjun in 2018, the 2010 Commonwealth Games gold medalist has gradually built up her comeback, attending the national camp for almost two months in February-March.

Phogat chose to skip the world wrestling championships trials as she didn’t feel her fitness level was of the required level, but she is now ready and eager to rub shoulders with present stars like Sarita Mor and Pooja Dhanda in the ongoing national championships at Nandini Nagar in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh.

“It isn’t easy to stage a comeback after a long time, but I can’t keep away from the mat. Wrestling has been my life since childhood. It’s in my veins, I can’t live without it,” Geeta said a day before she launches her comeback bid in the 59kg division on Friday.

“Sarita and Dhanda would be there to challenge me, but I am confident of tackling them as my wins in the state trials recently have boosted my confidence. The nationals would help assess myself as I have a long-term goal of competing in the 2024 Paris Olympics, after the (2022) Asian Games and Commonwealth Games.

“Sarita is a two-time Asian champion, but I know her game. She really fights hard. It will be an exciting clash, if it happens with Sarita. I am ready for it,” she added.

Phogat says wrestling gives her a great feeling. “When I see a wrestling mat, something starts happening. Nowadays, I am feeling great and enjoying my comeback. I have the same feeling I had 10-15 years ago…energetic and raring to go. Winning at any stage always gives you a different happiness, which I don’t get from anything else,” she said.

“I am enjoying my training. I’m doing strenuous training twice a day and feel more confident with perfect speed, stamina and strength.”

The nationals, which started on Thursday, will see some new rules being introduced. Geeta’s biggest rival will be Sarita, who won bronze at last month’s world championships at Oslo, where she beat defending champion Linda Morais on her way to the bronze play-off.

All the Indian wrestlers who featured at the Tokyo Olympics, including Asian Games gold medallist Vinesh Phogat, have decided to skip the nationals for different reasons. But the presence of some of the other well-known wrestlers like Rio Olympics bronze medallist Sakshi Malik and Narsingh Pancham Yadav is expected to add spice to the championships.

