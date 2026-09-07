Global Chess League has re-invented fan engagement in chess, says India’s esports icon Naman Mortal Mathur

Indian esports icon and S8UL co-founder Naman “Mortal” Mathur applauded the Tech Mahindra Global Chess League’s (GCL) blend of elite competition, entertainment and fan engagement, saying the franchise-based competition has not only reinvented the way chess is experienced by audiences but also attracted newer fans.

India’s esports icon Naman Mortal Mathur

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Mortal, as he is popularly known in the gaming circuit, currently has over 7 million followers who watch his streams. He said that, much like esports, the GCL has successfully connected elite performers with creators, thereby creating a platform for the sport to grow beyond its traditional fan base.

“What I found exciting was how the league brings chess and entertainment together. Esports evolved because it made the audience feel involved in the competition and built strong communities around players and teams. GCL has the potential to do something similar for chess and introduce the game to a completely new generation of fans,” said Mortal, one of the most recognisable personalities in Indian gaming. He also made the ceremonial first move in the match between defending champions Alpine APL Pipers and Ganges Grandmasters on Sunday.

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{{^usCountry}} The Global Chess League features six franchises competing in a rapid, team-based format comprising male and female players as well as emerging prodigies. The fourth season is being played in Bengaluru from September 5 to 13. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Global Chess League features six franchises competing in a rapid, team-based format comprising male and female players as well as emerging prodigies. The fourth season is being played in Bengaluru from September 5 to 13. {{/usCountry}}

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GCL has introduced several innovations over the course of its four seasons to engage with fans at the venue and those following the league online. This year, team managers and captains have been given heart-rate monitors to provide a glimpse into their stress levels, while fans also have the option of following individual players in addition to the general stream.

Mortal, who rose to prominence as a professional PUBG Mobile player before becoming a leading content creator and esports entrepreneur, named FYERS American Gambits player Nihal Sarin as his favourite chess player.

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“Nihal is my favourite chess player and I will always enjoy watching him compete. I am also rooting for Pranesh because of his connection with S8UL. Seeing Indian players compete against some of the biggest names in world chess is exciting for the entire gaming and esports community,” said Mortal, whose interest in chess also stems from S8UL’s association with Indian Grandmasters competing across leading international online and esports chess events.

Despite his personal support for the two Indian Grandmasters, Mortal picked defending champions Alpine APL Pipers as the favourites to win the Season 4 title, citing the return of World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen as a major advantage.

“My support will be with Nihal and Pranesh, but if I have to predict the champions, I would go with Alpine APL Pipers. They are the defending champions and the addition of Magnus makes them an extremely strong team,” he added.

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