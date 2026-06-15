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GM Mitrabha Guha tops regional qualifier to qualify for Esports Nations Cup

GM Mitrabha Guha tops regional qualifier to qualify for Esports Nations Cup

Published on: Jun 15, 2026 10:53 am IST
PTI |
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Riyadh, Indian Grandmaster Mitrabha Guha topped the regional qualifiers to book a place in the Indian chess contingent for the Esports Nations Cup here in November, joining compatriot Nihal Sarin in the squad.

GM Mitrabha Guha tops regional qualifier to qualify for Esports Nations Cup

Sarin had secured a direct invitation through the Champions Chess Tour Leaderboard.

Chess at ENC will feature 128 players competing for a prize pool of USD 600,000 . The competition will begin on November 2 and conclude with the playoff final on November 8. The ENC will run till November 29.

The first stage will consist of all 128 players competing in a round-robin group stage featuring 16 groups of eight players each. The second stage will see 64 players advance to a single-elimination playoff bracket.

Of the 128 participants, 64 players received direct invitations through the official CCT rankings, ensuring representation from 64 different countries and territories.

Among the players already confirmed for the ENC 2026 are some of the biggest names in world chess, including Norwegian superstar Magnus Carlsen, Poland's Jan-Krzysztof Duda, France's Alireza Firouzja, and the United States' Hikaru Nakamura.

His result earned him a place in the Upper Bracket quarterfinals, where he defeated Syria's Malek Koniahli before overcoming Iran's Artin Ashraf in the Upper Bracket semifinals to secure qualification for the ENC 2026 Finals.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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