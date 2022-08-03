Gold medallist weightlifter Achinta Sheuli: Ab mujhe KFC khana hai!

Having won the third gold medal for India’s tally at the Commonwealth Games 2022, weightlifter Achinta Sheuli has etched his name in India’s sporting history. All set to now celebrate this huge feat, the 20-year-old says, ““Competition se pehle main diet control kar raha tha, lekin ab mujhe KFC khana hai!”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He heaved 313kg (143kg in snatch and 170kg in clean and jerk) to clinch gold for the country, and is joyous to achieve what he had set out for. “Maine jaane se pehle yehi socha tha ki mujhe apna best performance dena hai aur gold medal lekar aana hi hai,” he says before sharing the bitter sweet feeling he’s going through, having been so close to breaking his previous best record. “Main bahut khush hun lekin thoda sa nirash bhi hun ki khud ka best record nahi paar kar paya. Mera previous best 316 kg hai aur aaj bas thode se, main reh gaya. Par uske bawajood mere liye yeh ek bahut khushi ka pal hai.”

Yet to return home, the young athlete is already sensing the jubilation among his family and peers. “Main raat bhar soya bhi nai hun. Sabke messages aur calls aa rahe hain. Bahut khushi ka mahaul hai ghar pe. Meri poori family bahut khush hai aur gaon mein bhi jashn ki tayyari ho rahi hai is waqt,” says Sheuli and goes on to express with a lot of warmth and love, his heartfelt gratitude for the two mentors in his life: “Main apne bhai aur coach ko credit dena chahunga jinhone mujhe hamesha badhaawa diya hai. Unka meri safalta ke peeche bahut bada haath hai aur hamesha rahega. Har kadam par woh mere saath rahe hain.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

But this, is just the beginning, for this rising star who dreams big. “Olympics ki qualifications ab mera next target hai! Main khoob mehnat karke qualify karna chahunga aur yeh umeed rakhta hun ki qualify hokar medal bhi lekar aunga,” he signs off with immense optimism.

Author tweets @karansethi042

For more stories follow Facebook and Twitter