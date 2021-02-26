Home / Sports / Others / Tiger Woods moved to new hospital to continue recovery
Reuters
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:53 AM IST
FILE PHOTO: Tiger Woods.(REUTERS)

Tiger Woods has been moved to a new hospital in Los Angeles, the Harbor-UCLA Medical Center said on Thursday, as he recovers from multiple injuries sustained in a serious car accident this week.

The 15-time major winner underwent surgery to stabilize compound fractures of his tibia and fibula, after the grisly accident on Tuesday.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff said Woods, 45, would not face criminal charges in the crash.

"Woods was transferred to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for continuing orthopaedic care and recovery," Harbor-UCLA Medical Center interim CEO Anish Mahajan said on the hospital's Twitter account.

"It was an honour to provide orthopaedic trauma care to one of our generation's greatest athletes."

Woods, who recovered from numerous surgeries to break an 11-year major drought and win the 2019 Masters, has received an outpouring of support from friends, athletes and former U.S. Presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama in the wake of the crash.

